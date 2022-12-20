Watches: a closer look at the Apple Watch Ultra

The Ultra is Apple’s biggest, most feature packed (and pricey) watch yet. Who’s it for?

Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures.

Watches, eh? Whoever thought they’d be useful for more than just telling the time? Well, at least that’s the sort of audience Apple was gunning for back in 2015 when it launched its first generation Watch. Or rather its wearable device. Suddenly your watch was sending alerts and messages, tracking your heart rate (much higher with all those messages coming through) or carrying a solid chunk of your music collection. Like the iPod and iPhone before it, once again the new Apple was the gadget you didn’t know you needed. Of course, smart watches are now everywhere, and it means Apple is having to up its game with its latest eighth gen set of watches.

Advertisement – Page continues below

The new Apple Watch Ultra is aimed at the rock climbing, scuba diving, marathon crowd and it’s the biggest yet – the 49mm titanium case is nearly 10 per cent larger than the next biggest Watch. Apple hasn’t disclosed the Ultra’s battery size, but it’s rumoured to be over 500mAh, a two-thirds increase even on the latest Series 8. The flat sapphire front crystal Retina display makes for what Apple says is its “biggest and brightest watch yet”, with a brightness of 2,000 nits (a nit is equal to one candela per square metre, and a candela is like horsepower for lights) ensuring you’ll always be able to find the bathroom in the middle of the night.

And why all the complicated fancy technology in this £849 smart watch? Well, because Apple says that it has created the “perfect technical tool for adventurers and explorers in a range of environments”. Turns out the first 1k in ‘Couch to 5k’ is getting yourself a watch to track progress. Naturally the Apple Watch Ultra also makes phone calls – but in the most complicated way possible, it has three microphones squirrelled away in the case that use an “adaptive beamforming algorithm” and machine learning to cut out ambient noise, which presumably consists of people around you saying things like “Why is that person shouting at their wrist?”

Advertisement – Page continues below

Are you sold on this extravagant bit of arm candy? Let’s take a closer look at some of the details. Apple Watch Ultra – £849

Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures.

Rain or shine The Ultra is designed to cope with extreme temperatures ranging from -20°C to 55°C. Should be enough to cope with a weekend of light walking and tea rooms in the Lake District Bear with me Wayfinder face is designed specifically for the Ultra’s giant display and includes a compass in the dial

Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Look out for your regular round-up of news, reviews and offers in your inbox. Get all the latest news, reviews and exclusives, direct to your inbox.