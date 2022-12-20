‘Wednesday’ continues to close in on ‘Stranger Things’ in

The breakaway success of Netflix’s Wednesday has proven so huge that it is officially on the brink of dethroning Stranger Things as the most-watched English-language TV show in Netflix’s history.

A fresh new week has come and gone, meaning millions of hours have been calculated into Wednesday’s overall watch time. Last week, the 8-episode series officially crossed the 1 billion-hour threshold, putting it above season two of Bridgerton and Ryan Murphy’s true-crime thriller DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Now, it’s one step closer with 1.2 billion hours, according to Netflix.

To date, Stranger Things season four remains the platform’s most-watched English-language show of all time with 1.3 hours watched in the first 28 days of its premiere. It is the only show left in Wednesday’s path of world domination as viewers around the world fall in love with Jenna Ortega’s morbid portrayal of Tim Burton’s pale, macabre character Wednesday Addams.

Ortega received her first Golden Globe nomination for Wednesday during the same week the show crossed the 1 billion-hour threshold. The 20-year-old actress is up against Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), and Jean Smart (Hacks).

This is the last week Wednesday can accrue more hours of watch time before it falls outside of Netflix’s 28-day consideration. In actuality, the show only has one more day – until Dec. 21 – to seal the deal. Then, the numbers will be calculated at the start of new week and we’ll find out which show really is the most popular in Netflix’s history.

So, if you’re a Wednesday fan and want to see it beat out Stranger Things, you have less than 24 hours to binge the series. Ready, set, go. Wednesday is currently available to stream on Netflix.