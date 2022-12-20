Wednesday Season 2: Netflix Exec Has High Hopes for More Addams

Wednesday has been a massive hit for Netflix. The Addams Family series, which stars Jenna Ortega as the titular Wednesday, has drawn in a huge audience with the series crossing the 1 billion hours viewed mark in less than a month — making it only the third show to do so. The series’ massive popularity has already seen fans clamoring for a second season and while nothing has been announced just yet, Head of Scripted Series in the US and Canada for Netflix Peter Friedlander is optimistic there will be more. Speaking with Vulture, he couldn’t offer anything concrete, just his optimism — and that he wants more as well.

“I wish I could tell you more, I’m optimistic but have nothing to say right now,” he said, then added when asked if he would like to have more, “I would.”

Of course, while nothing has been confirmed, it’s been reported that the producers of the series have already started assembling a writers’ room for a second season of the hit series. An official renewal, if one is coming, isn’t expected until early 2023.

What is Wednesday about?

Netflix describes Wednesday as “a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams‘ years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

Ortega (Scream) leads a cast that includes Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Nevermore Academy Principal Larissa Weems, Jamie McShane (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Sheriff Galpin, Percy Hynes White (The Gifted) as Xavier Thorpe, Hunter Doohan (Your Honor) as Tyler Galpin, Riki Lindhome (Duncanville) as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, and Christina Ricci (1991’s The Addams Family) as Marilyn Thornhill. Also featured are Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement) as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday (Dear White People) as Bianca Barclay, Naomi J Ogawa (Skylines) as Yoko Tanaka, Moosa Mostafa (The Last Bus) as Eugene Ottinger, and Georgie Farmer (Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle) as Ajax Petropolus.

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.