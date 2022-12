The King’s portrait is to appear on all four polymer banknotes – £5, £10, £20 and £50 – and the rest of the design on the notes will remain the same.

His image will appear on the front of the banknotes, as well as in the see-through security window.

However, Britons do not have to worry about the polymer notes they have which feature the late Queen Elizabeth II becoming void.

This is because the King Charles notes are only set to enter circulation by mid-2024.