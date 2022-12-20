What’s Ahead For South Florida Commercial Real Estate?

As 2022 comes to an end, the real estate market in South Florida is among the few places in the country where investors can get a semblance of predictability and long-term profitably, even with the threat of rising insurance premiums, interest rates and inflation.

Suzanne Amaducci-Adams of Miami-based law firm Bilzin Sumberg

That’s according to Suzanne Amaducci-Adams, partner and head of real estate at Bilzin Sumberg, who says that although the pace of real estate transactions is slowing nationally, the growth in Miami is offsetting those issues.