Where to stream the top 5 A Christmas Carol movies

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens is a classic tale that has captivated readers and movie goers for generations. There have been plenty of installments of the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his dealings with the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. With so many films to choose from, are any of them streaming online? Since it would take us all day to list out every version, let’s go over where you can stream the top 5 A Christmas Carol movies.

One of the best adaptations is the 1951 film version, which follows Scrooge, played by Alastaire Sim, as he encounters the three ghosts as they show him his life before it’s too late to change his ways. It may not be available on all major streaming services, but you can rent it on Amazon Prime or watch it free on Plex.

The 1938 version starring Reginald Owen and Gene Lockhart is also available to stream. You can find it on HBO Max and Paramount+ with a subscription.

It’s not only the classics you can enjoy. There are some fun versions of the film for all ages, including our favorite muppets.

Where can you stream the top 5 A Christmas Carol movies?

The Muppet Christmas Carol is a fun watch with the kids and is available on Disney+. Kermit the Frog plays Scrooge’s clerk Bob Crachit and Michael Caine is Ebenezer Scrooge.

The 1984 film A Christmas Carol is another classic take of the story and is also available on Prime Video and Paramount+ with a subscription. The movie stars George C. Scott, Edward Woodward, and Angela Pleasence.

Patrick Stewart’s 1999 take of the classic tale is also available for streaming with a subscription to DirectTV.

There you have some of the top 5 A Christmas Carol movies at your fingertips. Of course, you can find any of your favorite versions on television or online to watch again and again. What are some of your favorite versions of the tale?