Wildlife commission decides against changes to elk hunting near

With an eye toward an updated elk management plan and after hearing concerns over process, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission on Tuesday did not advance proposed changes to hunting elk north of Yellowstone National Park.

Tuesday’s meeting included technical updates to hunting regulations, such as matching written legal descriptions with maps. Commissioner Pat Tabor of Whitefish also offered an amendment that would change hunting for bull elk in Hunting District 313 near Gardiner. The amendment would shift the current season from three weeks of hunting on a general license followed by two weeks of hunting on special permit obtained via lottery, to simply five weeks of general license hunting.

The split season was adopted in 2016 due to concerns about population dynamics, namely low bull-cow ratios, in a herd that becomes susceptible to intense hunting pressure during winter migrations from Yellowstone onto other public land in Montana. At the time the decision was highly controversial with pushback due to loss of hunting opportunity. FWP had originally proposed moving the district to permit, but later the commission approved the split season as a compromise.

The northern herd once numbered more than 19,000, but dipped below 3,000 amid several hard winters and increased predation. The herd has rebounded to more than 6,000 animals currently, which makes it the only district in the area considered above desired population objectives; the objective for HD 313 is 4,000 elk. Bull-cow ratios have only ticked up slightly from a low of about 2.7 bulls to 100 cows to 3.6 bulls to 100 cows observed during aerial surveys.

Biologists note that increased take of bulls would likely lower that ratio, but do not believe it will have a detrimental effect on herd health.

Tabor’s amendment caught the attention of several hunting organizations that raised issues about bringing a substantial change in an amendment that, while well within the commission’s process, would not see the same level of public scrutiny as the commission’s 2016 decision. Others including some Gardiner-area businesses, outfitters and other hunters rallied behind the changes, citing more opportunities to hunt elk on public land at a time of struggles over public access.

Tabor, a former outfitter, spoke out against attacks that he brought the amendment only in the interest of outfitters.

“Contrary to what has been often proffered in some of the comments, it really is not about outfitting,” Tabor said. “Yes, there were a couple of outfitters who reached out and asked for economic assistance, but honestly there are more outfitters right now that have responded and dialed me up that are against this particular action than are for it, so it’s not an outfitting bill. I tend to get very frustrated when people think that all I do is look after one constituency. I firmly believe if you look at some of my other actions it’s not always pro-outfitting, so I’d like that to be clear.”

Tabor pointed to the current elk management plan, which does not identify HD 313 as a “trophy district,” where limited permits are designed to grow older-aged bulls, although many hunters now view the district that way. Some hunters have reported crowding in adjacent districts due to the restrictions, he said, adding that the conversation over the amendment could help inform the ongoing update to the state’s elk management plan.

“What really matters more to you?” he asked commenters. “The opportunity to go to an area that historically has provided a tremendous amount of opportunity to fill a tag, or do you care about trophy status? I think about in many regards if we are going to turn 313 into a trophy status scenario, then it should have been indicated in the elk management plan as that is the case.”

Comments ranged from support of the proposal to firm opposition to renewed concerns about the process. Gardiner-area ranchers and some hunting groups encouraged the commission to adopt the changes to HD 313 while others asked commissioners to look toward future season-setting and the elk management plan next year when more input could be taken.

Several opponents raised the issue of Montana’s new traditional muzzleloader season that is mandated by a law signed in 2021. That opens up nine days of hunting in December, and commenters and some commissioners voiced concerns over the unknown impacts of that hunt on winter range.

Tabor withdrew the amendment, but the commission then shifted to an amendment proposed during the meeting by Commissioner Brian Cebull of Billings. That amendment called for upping the number of bull permits from 50 to 100 as well as upping cow permits. All the proposed changes fell within the previously approved range of number of permits that could be issued for the district.

Commenters again struck a spectrum of supporting increased opportunity to raising issues of whether the changes needed more public vetting. Cebull eventually withdrew the amendment after some commissioners voiced similar concerns.