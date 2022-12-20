Wilma Jena Stevens Gray, 83, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Baptist Health Lexington.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Gray.

Survivors include a son, Gary Trumble and his wife, Amy, of Nicholasville; a daughter, Sherri Yates and her husband, Scott, of Vine Grove; four grandchildren, Danessa Yates (Will), Shane (Danielle), Kelsey Yates and Auburn Yates (Tommy); seven great-grandchildren, Tylar, Skylar, Harper, Eli, Liam, Kaitlin and Tayler; and a host of extended family and friends.

The funeral for Mrs. Gray is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Pastor Mark Judd officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.