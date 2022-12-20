Woman arrested for driving intoxicated in deadly West Palm Beach

Video above: A look at Tuesday’s headlines and weather A woman was arrested Tuesday morning for the late October deadly motorcycle crash in West Palm Beach.Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and faces a charge of driving under the influence manslaughter. Previous coverage: Two-way collision leaves one dead early SundayIt happened on Military Trail at 12:44 a.m. on Oct. 30 in West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue pronounced Kenju Konn, 30, dead at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Military Trail and Wallis Road. He had been traveling southbound on Military Trail in the center lane.Gonzalez was turning left from Northbound Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. Turning left put Gonzalez in the path of Konn’s moving motorcycle.Konn applied his brakes to prevent his collision with Gonzalez, but in doing so, he overturned his 2013 Kawasaki, ejecting him from the vehicle, according to police.Both Konn and his motorcycle slid southbound, colliding with the passenger side of Gonzalez’s car. Deputies said Gonzalez had alcohol and/or drugs in her system during the time of the crash. Gonzalez was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

