Woman charged with murder of two little boys aged two and five

A man was also arrested in connection with the incident but has been released with no further action.

Kara Alexander, 44, of Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, has been charged with two counts of murder after the bodies of two young boys were found at an address. Police were called around 2pm on Friday where the bodies of a two-year-old and a five-year-old were found. Alexander will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today.

Metropolitan Police confirmed that post-mortem examinations are being carried out.

Detective Inspector Sean Treweek, from the local policing team in east London, said: “This is clearly an extremely distressing incident with many unanswered questions, however at this very early stage, nobody else is sought in connection with the deaths.

“I want to thank local people for the assistance they have given officers as they begin work along with partner agencies to establish the full circumstances of these two tragic deaths.

“They will see additional officers in the area, and anyone with information or concerns should speak with those officers.”