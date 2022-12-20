Woman pays £10 a month on energy bills after following simple

A woman has managed to half her energy bill by switching her habits. Among the money saving measures to cut her monthly bill, Kerry Collinson, 51, decreased her monthly bill cooks on a camper stove.

With energy and gas bills on the rise, the commercial cleaner from Somerset knew she had to change her ways in order to decrease her bill.

By taking on these tips and tricks, Ms Collinson has slashed her household bill to only £95, less than half of what it has been previously.

At its highest, Kerry’s bill for her three-bedroom bungalow was £230 a month.

Since February she has resisted turning her central heating on in a bid to lower her electricity bill.

