WoW Dragonflight Mythic update brings welcome changes, but too

The latest round of WoW Dragonflight Mythic changes have been widely praised by the MMORPG‘s fanbase, but some feel that it’s simply too little too late – or, even worse, that they’re still playing a beta test.

With all of the WoW Dragonflight dungeons open for players to test their mettle with, Blizzard’s latest round of Mythic tuning brings some welcome changes to some of the game’s most controversial locations.

Highlights include some serious nerfs to the Aggravated Skitterfly’s Darting Sting damage, which has been decreased by 25%. Those playing through the Algeth’ar Academy will also notice that the ugly looking little beasty once honed in on a single target, but will now deal damage to numerous different players.

For those looking to explore the once proud Ruby Life Pools, the Primalist Flamedancer’s Flame Dance cast duration has been increased from four to six seconds. Given the attack is effectively a one-shot if you don’t interrupt it, this gives you a lot more time to stop the pesky creature in its tracks before it rains fire from above.

While all of the changes have been largely well met, some have voiced concerns that all of this is simply too little too late. “Tyrannical week going to expose so many more overtuned abilities in addition to already existing issues,” laments one fan, while another compares Mythic’s current state to “playing the beta test.”

In many ways I can understand this. Having spent quite a bit of time exploring the darkest crevices of the Dragon Isles, it does feel a little like some bosses have slipped through the balance cracks. As someone who loves a good tyrannical run, I’m a little concerned about The Raging Tempest specifically (although the Nokhud changes largely look pretty good). I guess we’ll have to cross our fingers.

WoW Dragonflight Mythic changes (December 20)

Below are all of the WoW Dragonflight Mythic changes, courtesy of Activision Blizzard.

Algeth’ar Academy

Aggravated Skitterfly Darting Sting damage reduced by 25% and should now try to sting different targets.

Resolved an issue that caused Spectral Invoker’s Arcane Missiles to not scale properly with key levels.

Overgrown Ancient

Ancient Branch’s health reduced by 40%.

The Azure Vaults

Conjured Lasher health reduced by 20%.

Arcane Tender’s Infused Ground damage reduced by 33%.

Azureblade

Overwhelming Energy damage reduced by 25%.

Overwhelming Energy cast time increased to 3 seconds (was 2 seconds).

There is now a delay before Overwhelming Energy inflicts damage and expels Ancient Orb Fragments (was instantly inflicts damage).

Ancient Orb damage reduced by 25%.

Resolved an issue that caused the broadcast for Overwhelming Energy to not display.

Resolved an issue that caused the cast time of Overwhelming Energy to display incorrectly.

Court of Stars

Legion Hound’s Felblaze Puddle now properly has a screen effect while standing within the fel puddle left on the ground.

Halls of Valor

Ebonclaw Worg’s Leap for the Throat damage reduced by 20%.

Resolved an issue that caused Ebonclaw Worg’s Leap for the Throat to target the primary threat player.

Fenryr

Claw Frenzy’s cast time increased to 1 seconds (was instant) and now has a visual to indicate that the damage it inflicts is split by targets in the area effect.

The Nokhud Offensive

Soulharvesters’ Death Bolt Volley cast time increased to 3 seconds (was 1.5 seconds).

Soulharvesters’ Death Bolt Volley and Shatter Soul are now cast less frequently.

Ukhel Corruptor’s Death Bolt cast time increased to 2 seconds (was 1.5 seconds).

Ukhel Corruptor’s Necrotic Eruption is now cast less frequently.

Ukhel Deathspeaker’s Chant of the Dead cast time increased to 8 seconds, and it is now cast less frequently.

Risen Mystic’s Swift Wind cast time increased to 3 seconds (was 2 seconds).

Risen Warrior’s Mortal Strike duration reduced to 4 seconds (was 10 seconds), and it is now cast less frequently.

Desecrated Ohuna’s Rotting Wind range reduced to 25 yards (was 40 yards), and it is now cast less frequently.

The Raging Tempest

Electrical Storm damage reduced by 15%.

Energy Surge duration reduced to 8 seconds (was 10 seconds).

Ruby Life Pools

Scorchling no longer casts Burning Touch.

Thunderhead and Flamegullet are now visible from much further away, making their flight path easier to keep track of.

The cast time of Thunderhead’s Storm Breath and Flamegullet’s Flame Breath increased to 3 seconds (was 2 seconds).

Primalist Flamedancer’s Flame Dance channel duration increased to 6 seconds (was 4 seconds).

Blazebound Destroyer’s Living Bomb periodic damage reduced by 40%.

Tempest Channeler’s Lightning Storm periodic damage and duration have both been reduced by 20%.

Kokia Blazehoof

Health reduced by 15%.

Blazebound Firestorm health reduced by 20%.

Kyrakka and Erkheart Stormvein

Erkheart Stormvein health reduced by 10%.

Kyrakka health reduced by 10%.

While Kyrakka is grounded, Flamespit will now target a maximum of 3 players (was 5).

Temple of the Jade Serpent

Depraved Mistweaver’s Defiling Mist damage reduced by 20%.

Depraved Mistweaver’s Touch of Ruin’s initial aura is now a curse effect.

Wise Mari

Improved the visibility on Corrupted Geyser’s warning effects.

Resolved an issue that could prevent Wise Mari’s facing to display properly during Wash Away.

Sha of Doubt

Touch of Nothingness damage reduced by 20%.

Bounds of Reality reduces damage taken by 99% instead of granting immunity to all damage.

With these changes hopefully injecting some new life into Dragonflight’s Mythic system, it may be worth taking a look at our WoW Dragonflight tier list to ensure you’re prepped and ready to take on the terrors that lie in wait. We also have a rundown of all the best WoW addons to ensure you have all of the relevant dungeon UI.