Xerosis is one of the ‘early’ warning signs of diabetes

Diabetes is a serious and life-altering condition that causes your blood sugar levels to become too high. There are two forms of diabetes – type 1 and type 2. While the cause of type 1 is not yet known, type 2 is commonly linked to factors such as being overweight and not exercising enough.

As with any medical condition, the sooner you spot the symptoms the sooner you can seek help.

Navin Khosla, medical writer at NiceRx, spoke with Express.co.uk about five early warning signs of diabetes.

“The main symptoms surrounding diabetes are a result of an imbalance between insulin and glucose levels which ultimately leads to uncomfortable symptoms that can disrupt your day-to-day life,” he said.

“The most telling signs are increased thirst and hunger alongside tiredness and excessive urination – these can often result in tingling sensations in your hands and feet and also blurred vision.

READ MORE: Hyposmia is now a ‘top’ Covid symptom – other signs to spot as ‘rates are going up’