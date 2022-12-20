Yellowstone explores Rowdy’s bleak fate courtesy of enlightening

It’s a terrific time to be a Yellowstone fan, with audiences recently invited to check out the accompanying prequel series 1923, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as an older generation of the Dutton family. However, it’s reasonable to say that the priority for fans remains with the main series that started the phenomenon.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the American neo-Western drama follows the conflicts along the borders of a large cattle ranch, an Indian reservation, and land developers, and first hit screens in 2018.

Since then, it has become one of the biggest shows on TV, with season 5 welcoming the fandom back into the fold on Sunday, November 13th 2022.

Over the course of the season, audiences have witnessed Rip’s relationship with a man named Rowdy through flashbacks.

Although his fate was ambiguous for a time, we now have answers. What happened to Rowdy in Yellowstone?

WARNING: SEASON 5 EPISODE 7 SPOILERS

Rowdy’s fate in Yellowstone explained

It’s revealed in episode 7 of season 5 that Rip murdered Rowdy during a disagreement over Beth, although Rip didn’t intentionally take the man’s life and did so in self-defense.

Throughout the season, it’s established that the pair are working together on the Yellowstone ranch. The flashbacks show that this was when Rip was much younger, while Rowdy was noticeably older.

Although they’re initially friends, things change when Beth decides to seduce Rowdy in hopes of making Rip jealous. As you’d expect, this works and things go south when they embark upon an expedition to protect the cattle.

Episode 7 shows Rip and Rowdy hunting the wolves that threaten the ranch livestock when Rowdy suddenly begins to disrespect Beth in conversation. Defending her honor, Rip decides to fight Rowdy, who attempts to use a knife on his attacker.

Taking action, Rip swiftly works to dodge the blade and ends up stabbing Rowdy in the process. He didn’t mean to but felt he had to protect his own life.

Before he passes away, Rowdy encourages Rip to tell John that the knife injuries weren’t his fault, clearing him of any blame. However, Rip ultimately decides to confess what happened to John, who helps bury the body and conceal the truth. Why? On the condition that Rip always stands by the Dutton family, remaining loyal to the ranch in exchange for the sacrifices they have made to ensure his life isn’t spent behind bars.

Who plays Rowdy in Yellowstone?

Kai Caster plays Rowdy in Yellowstone.

The American actor has previously starred in such shows as The Baxters (Dirk Bennet), A Girl named Jo (Henry Fitzroy), American Horror Story (William Banks), and Magnum PI (Gabe Lockhart).

On the other hand, movie roles include Smiley Face Killers (College Kid Driver) and Mockingbird (Jacob’s Friend #1).

He’s also set to star in the forthcoming movies Deltopia (James) and Creepers (JD).

You can find Kai on Instagram at kaicaster. He currently has 11.1k followers and there are a handful of Yellowstone-related posts to scroll through, as well as a range of other cool snaps.

‘I don’t think he would’ve told her’

Kai recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight and revealed his suspicions that Rip may never have told Beth the truth about Rowdy’s death:

“I don’t think [Beth] knows, just because I think that present-time Rip is so stoic and he’s not much of a sharer. I think that, unless Beth specifically asked him, [Rip wouldn’t tell her]. It would have to be when they were adults, he would’ve told her.”

He added: “I don’t think if she even asked him back then what had happened, I don’t think he would’ve told her.”

Yellowstone is streaming on Paramount+.

