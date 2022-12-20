Yellowstone Fans Are Getting Sick Of Season 5 – Looper

Even though Season 5 of “Yellowstone” has featured its fair share of beatings by Beth, Jamie being pulled towards the enemies of his family, and John wielding immense executive powers of his elected office, it seems as if there is a contingent of fans that aren’t exactly keen with the current direction of the show, and have taken to social media to vent their current frustrations. Some statements over on Reddit highlight some of the complaints held by fans, with u/biguser96 saying that they felt like Season 5 has just been entire hodgepodge of absolute nothingness, and that the show appears to be simply treading water in some sense.

This statement caused u/BrianMeen to reply, “I was criticizing this sub the first few episodes for being so hard on the show but here we are at the mid point and I’m just waiting for something to happen… this “Jamie battles his father” storyline is beyond tired. Oh and the villains this season are so dull.” u/GSV_Healthy_Fear also felt similarly, and said that they think that “Yellowstone” has become a caricature of itself. Echoing this sentiment, u/Canmore-Skate added, “You could say TS is down prioritizing Yellowstone to his overblown historical origin seasons 1883, 1923 and whatever so much that the show that they are prequels to has become a completely irrelevant. Pretty ironic. My hope is that he can close the whole thing with season six and then move on with 6666 and movie scripts again.”