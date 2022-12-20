‘Yellowstone’s Josh Lucas Reveals Which Character He Initially

Josh Lucas is widely known for his role as the young John Dutton in the smash-hit TV series Yellowstone. Although Lucas was cast as young John Dutton before Yellowstone even premiered, his backstory was not fully revealed until almost five seasons later.





In a recent interview with Deadline, Lucas opened up more about his role and confessed that he originally had his eyes set on a much different role, saying:

“In fact, I’ve not said this to people, I really wanted to play Rip. But he [Taylor Sheridan] clearly wanted Cole Hauser and it was kinda cool for me because I’ve known Cole since we were like 17, 18 years old. I think I came in episode three or episode four, I forget exactly. Yellowstone was not Yellowstone at that point. These people were creating something and they were pouring their hearts and souls into it, but there was no success to it yet.”

In Yellowstone, Rip is a complicated character with a difficult past that is filled with trauma and loss. Rip becomes a member of the Dutton family through his marriage to Beth. However, director Taylor Sheridan eventually made the decision to cast Cole Hauser, and placed Lucas as the role of young John Dutton, which turned out to be a great casting decision as fans have even demanded Lucas return as Dutton if Sheridan decides to create another spinoff.

Lucas also had kind things to say about Hauser and his portrayal of Rip, stating, “I always remember Cole being a striking force. It’s interesting now that he is Rip because he has that same power and energy and danger inside of him, but there’s also a soulfulness. It’s cool now to be on a horse outside of the ranch with him, 30-plus years later.”

Lucas initially wanted the role as Rip simply because he admired Sheridan’s work, and wanted to ‘be part of Yellowstone from the beginning.” After receiving the role as young Dutton, Lucas then began to ask questions in order to understand the character better. When he asked Sheridan whether John is lonely, Lucas revealed “And Taylor kind of barked at me and said, ‘he’s too busy to be lonely.’” Lucas explained that Dutton manages to maintain a distance from his unimaginable loss and trauma, and that the flashbacks to the young Dutton serve to fill in the gaps about “who John Dutton is and why he does the things he does.”

During the same interview, Lucas also revealed that Sheridan told him that he wouldn’t appear until the fifth season and addressed Sheridan’s remarkable script-writing skills, saying:

“I truly remember lying in my son’s bunk bed in the basement of our house in Harlem, New York City, like at midnight talking on the phone to Taylor Sheridan for the very first time, and him telling me that season five is where young John will become prominent. And I genuinely remember thinking that was crazy. But I also recently spoke to somebody who told me that when they found the location of the Dutton Ranch, Taylor walked around and pointed at certain points, and said ‘this will happen here in season one,’ and ‘this will happened here in season two.’”

Yellowstone is a Western drama created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linden that follows the story of the Dutton family. Led by John Dutton, the family owns the largest contiguous ranch in the United States and must constantly fend of threats that include land developers, an Indian reservation, and the creation of America’s first National Park.

Season 5 cast members includes Luke Grimes, Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, West Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham. Yellowstone already has two prequels called 1883 and 1923, which depict the previous generations of the Dutton family.