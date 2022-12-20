You Can Save Up to 30% Off Last-minute Hotel Stays With This

As the year comes to an end and holiday festivities draw to a close, you may be in need of a vacation. Whether it’s a city you haven’t yet explored, somewhere with white sand and blue water, or even a staycation just a few minutes away, a getaway is the perfect way to relax and reset in early 2023.





This time of year, though, can be hard on your wallet. After buying gifts for friends and family and possibly paying sky-high prices on plane tickets home to see loved ones, your budget may be on the lower end. Not to mention, travel in general can be expensive; lodging, transportation, and meals add up quickly.





With that in mind, it’s a smart idea to keep a look out for travel deals and discounts that make that much-needed, last-minute trip more affordable. And right now, there’s one major deal you’ll want to check out. Until December 24, Hotels.com is offering up to 30 percent off when you book select destinations. If your travel dates are flexible, or you work remotely and want a change of scenery for a few days, you’ll definitely want to take advantage of this sale.







Florida Travel Deal

Hotels.com





For travelers looking to soak up some sunshine, there are several hotels in Florida offering discounted nights for warm-weather seekers. The Tony Hotel South Beach is offering 30 percent off of select bookings, meaning you can save on your next Miami vacation. According to various reviewers, the hotel is in a “great location” for beach excursions, restaurants, and nightlife. The Delaney Hotel and the family-friendly Silver Lake Resort in Orlando are partaking in the 30 percent discount as well, if you prefer a location in central Florida.

To book: hotels.com, save up to 30 percent until December 24







New York Travel Deal

Hotels.com





If a New York trip has been on your mind but the expense has postponed plans, then you’re in luck. Several hotels in the Big Apple are offering holiday discounts, too. You can save 30 percent off a two-night stay at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, a top NYC boutique hotel known for its skyline views. If you’d rather be in Manhattan, 1 Hotel Central Park is offering the same deal. A previous visitor called the hotel “one of the most beautiful and inviting hotels [they’ve] ever stayed [in],” and it’s even better with a 30 percent savings in your pocket.

To book: hotels.com, save up to 30 percent until December 24







Las Vegas Travel Deal

Hotels.com





Another bucket-list destination with a variety of Hotels.com deals is Las Vegas, Nevada. With the money you’ll save booking your accommodations at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Curio Collection by Hilton or the Desert Rose Resort, all of which are offering a discounted rate right now, you’ll have a bit more financial wiggle-room to flex at the casino.

To book: hotels.com, save up to 30 percent until December 24





If you’ve never booked through this online travel agency before, it’s pretty straightforward. Hotels.com compiles all of the available accommodation options in an area and brings them together so you can easily scroll through availability. Instead of the time-consuming process of searching for available rooms on individual websites, the aggregator shows you all possible options. While it’s not necessary to create a Hotels.com account, it will make your experience smoother (you can easily reference your booking within your account) and you can start to earn rewards on the bookings you made.





Prices and discounts tend to vary depending on the exact dates and number of nights, so be sure to use the website’s filtering tool to find the deal that works for you and your budget. And before you press the “book” button, double check your travel dates and familiarize yourself with any cancellation policies. Remember, the sale ends December 24 so go ahead and book your well-deserved trip to Florida, New York, or Las Vegas this week at Hotels.com.







