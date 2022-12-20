Zara Tindall dazzles in £250 dress to attend royal pre-Christmas

Zara Tindall, 41, was photographed with her husband Mike, 44, and their three children attending the Royal Family pre-Christmas lunch today at Windsor Castle. The daughter of Princess Anne wore a gorgeous printed dress for the occasion.

The description says: “Comfortable, contemporary, and crease free, this fit-and-flare dress heroes our bespoke Delicate Geo print celebrating bright topaz detailing set against a black backdrop to shore up your work-to-weekend wardrobe.”

The black, topaz blue and chalk dress retails for a whopping £250, and looked gorgeous on Zara.

The “Delicate Geo Fit + Flare Short Dress + Tie” as it is called is a printed satin-back crepe dress.

Zara wore a printed Me + Em fit flare neck-tie dress today for the royal pre-Christmas lunch.

Quite a short dress, this gown features plenty of pockets, elasticated cuffs as well as elasticated waist detailing.

This dress has not been seen on the mother of three before, making it a new purchase for Zara.

She appeared to wear a black jacket over the dress, which would have suited the multicoloured dress due to its block monochrome colour.

Mike Tindall’s wife tied her blonde hair into a tight bun, and likely wore tights and boots due to the cold weather currently in Windsor.

DON’T MISS: