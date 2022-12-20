Zelensky set to visit US Capitol for joint meeting of Congress





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to appear in person at Capitol Hill for a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, reports have suggested. In what would be Mr Zelensky’s first in person appearance outside of Ukraine in months, the President is believed to be set to address the US Government to ask for billions of dollars in aid. The move would likely require a significant amount of security detail to ensure the President’s life was not in jeopardy during his travelling.

US Capitol Hill Police are allegedly beefing up security for a potential visit on Wednesday, according to multiple senior leadership sources, who spoke to the publication Axios. News of the visit was also by Senior Congressional Correspondent for Fox News Chad Pergram. He wrote on Twitter: “Fox is told that Ukrainian leader Zelensky is physically coming to Capitol Hill tomorrow night for Joint Meeting of Congress in the House chamber.” The details of the trip have not been finalised and the trip remains dependent on security measures.

Mr Zelensky is expected to thank lawmakers for the billions of dollars provided by the US in aid to Ukraine before making his case for why more funding is needed. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in a letter to colleagues on Tuesday, did not state that Mr Zelensky would be visiting but asked "all Members to be physically present at our session Wednesday night". She added that the "please be present for a very special focus on Democracy Wednesday night". The potential visit will coincide with the US administration's intent to send Ukraine a new defence assistance package that will include state-of-the-art Patriot air defence missile systems.