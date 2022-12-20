Zverev stuns Djokovic to complete his team’s comeback at World

The Hawks managed to sensationally come back against The Falcons at the 2022 World Tennis League despite a massive deficit.

After Grigor Dimitrov and Paula Badosa won in mixed doubles and Aryna Sabalenka won the first set against Elena Rybakina 6-0, The Falcons had an enormous lead against The Hawks. However, Rybakina managed to turn her match around and Alexander Zverev did the same against Novak Djokovic.

The experienced Serbian started much better in Dubai as he got an early break and soon led 2-0. However, Zverev got a break back and added another one to win the first set 6-3.

The German is coming back from an injury and so it was expected that the 21-time Grand Slam champion will be able to come back in the second set, especially after his sensational end of the season.

Yet, Zverev could break his opponent two more times. On the other hand, Djokovic got only one break, and after an hour and 8 minutes, The Hawks won 6-3, 6-4 and also completed a perfect comeback against The Falcons, winning the tie 35-27.

The Serbian will need to quickly recover as he’s set to play against Nick Kyrgios tomorrow. On the other hand, Zverev should have three free days as his team’s next men’s singles match should be played by Dominic Thiem, unless a change is made.