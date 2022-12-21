05 Best Places to Live in Florida – Nomad Lawyer

Best Places to Live in Florida: Is the sunshine state calling your name? Florida is a great place to call home with its warm weather, sandy beaches, and zero-income state taxes.

Whether you’re a single professional, a young couple, or a family looking to relocate.

you can find the ideal place in this state to begin the next chapter of your life.

Here is a list of the best places to live in Florida.

Choose which speaks to you depending on your priorities & you won’t be disappointed: –

Naples#1

With its paradise weather, white sand beaches & fine dining, Naples seems straight out of a postcard. The place has come to be known as the millionaire playground with its high-end shopping & golfing options.

You can go dolphin spotting, fishing, or catching the gorgeous sunset at Naples Pier for a fun weekend. The downtown area is pedestrian friendly.

Naples

If you’re looking to raise kids here, there is a great school system and a low crime rate in this stunning place. There’s also the Naples Zoo which the kids are sure to love.

Another great thing about Naples is that it is only two hours away from Miami & Tampa, making it extremely convenient to travel.

Although housing is a little pricey here, the stunning city makes it worth every penny. It is the best place in Florida to live for many.

Sarasota #2

Sink your toes into the powder-soft sands of the famous Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota. If you don’t want to splurge in Naples but still wish to enjoy beach living, this is the place to be at.

Sarasota

It is an up & coming hotspot, especially for young professionals who love to enjoy its vibrant art scene, food culture, renowned opera house & secret beaches.

From indulging in fine dining in downtown Sarasota to enjoying the local culture at Siesta Key Village, this coastal city offers diverse experiences. You can find some affordable housing options in the Bradenton area.

Tampa #3

Tampa provides a combination of the laid-back beach lifestyle with big city amenities. With its outstanding schools, quality healthcare, theme parks, beaches & great job economy, Tampa makes one of the best places to live in Florida.

Tampa

The city is a melting pot of diverse cultures & is home to a thriving Hispanic community. It has its own African-themed animal amusement park called Busch Gardens and is also famous for Ybor City called ‘the cigar capital of the world’.

The Tampa Bay Metro area is a vast region with three cities, Tampa, Clearwater & St. Petersburg. You’ll find everything you need here.

What’s more? The city is home to the famous Dali Museum so if you have a thing for art, this is the perfect place to be.

The cost of living here is almost equal to the national average.

Jacksonville #4

Near the Atlantic shore, Jacksonville is the largest metro area with its vast land mass. From shopping, and indulging in delicacies at restaurants to hiking, surfing & golfing, this city offers an array of different options for your leisure.

There are several culturally diverse neighbourhoods around downtown.

It also has a thriving culinary scene in the San Marco & Southside neighbourhoods.

Jacksonville

If you’re an art fan, you can explore the Museum of Contemporary Art, the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens as well as performing arts shows at the Florida Theatre & The Ritz Theatre and Museum.

This place is also popular amongst sports fans with many great professional teams. The cost of living is lower here than the national average. It is the best affordable place to live in California.

Melbourne #5

Wish to see thundering satellite launches? Melbourne is the place to be.

No wonder it is one of Space Coast’s most populated cities. If you’re a techie or interested in the aerospace industry, you will be close to the action here. It is also home to Eau Gallie Arts District which features numerous museums and galleries.

Melbourne

You can explore the city’s historic downtown area which is filled with restaurants, bars & shops.

Love water sports?

You can enjoy surfing, boating, kayaking, and fishing amongst many others on the Indian River Lagoon, an estuary separating the Space coast from the Atlantic Ocean.

There are also some great schools here so if you’re looking to raise a family, this is an amazing option. The cost of living is slightly less than the national average, making it easier on the pocket to live here.

Get down to a discussion & pick the one that speaks to you to kickstart the next phase of your life on an exciting note!

FAQs :

Q. Where is the best place to live in Florida? Naples, Sarasota & Tampa are some of the best places to live in Florida. Q. What’s the best place to live in Florida for families? Naples is one of the best places in Florida to raise a family. Q. What are the safest places to live in Florida? Naples and Jacksonville are amongst the safest places to live in Florida.

