10 Best Christmas Movies With The Biggest Box Office Numbers

Among the many Christmas traditions out there, some people enjoy watching movies, especially if they are Christmas-themed. Starting in the 1990s, there was a boom in holiday films. Many of these movies have become central to many people’s celebrations. The magic that surrounds them has been there since the first viewing, which explains their terrific performances at the box office.





Whether they are films for the whole family or even Christmas-themed rom-coms, all these films gained a spot in Hollywood‘s history thanks to the money they earned. Of course, this only reflects their popularity among the audience at the time of their release.

10/10 The Santa Clause Is An Absolute Favorite

$190,539,357

The first installment in The Santa Clause franchise, The Santa Claus follows Scott Calvin, a divorced man who becomes Santa after accidentally throwing the actual Santa from his roof on Christmas Eve. In order not to lose visitation rights to his kid, he will have to prove to everyone that he isn’t lying.

Since it premiered in 1994, The Santa Clause became a staple when it comes to Christmas movies. The idea that a regular man can become Santa, while also dealing with his familiar life, makes for a magical plot. It definitely had adults and children dreaming about the possibilities, so it got $190,539,357 at the box office.

9/10 The Holiday Doubled Its Budget On Earnings

$205,850,134

Kate Winslet and Cameron Díaz star in The Holiday as Iris and Amanda, two women dealing with heartbreak who swap homes during the holidays in order to avoid more pain. Both women find love where they least expected it, and after a couple of complications, everyone gets their happily ever after.

The Holiday is a key rom-com from the early 2000s. Additionally, it belongs to a very small circle of Christmas-themed love stories. Thanks to its creative script and great cast, the film was an absolute success at its time and earned $205,850,134 against a budget of $85 million.

8/10 Elf Is For Those Who Don’t Like Cheesy Films

$225,097,437

Jon Favreau’s Elf stars Will Ferrel as Buddy, a human raised by elves at the North Pole who travels to New York in an attempt to meet his biological father. Since Buddy doesn’t truly understand human idiosyncrasy, his adventure proves harder than expected.

Elf is a wholesome story, but Will Ferrel does a great job at keeping the feelings properly balanced with humor. Contrary to other Christmas films, this movie doesn’t force a moral lesson. Instead, its main goal is to make the audience laugh, which it definitely accomplishes. This film made $225,097,437 in theaters all over the world.

7/10 Love Actually Is A Holiday Anthology Of Love Stories

$245,203,167

Starring acting legends such as Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, and Keira Knightley, Love Actually is a compilation of romance stories that take place during Christmas. Although the stories have individual narratives, they’re all interconnected thanks to the interpersonal relationships between the characters.

When it comes to Christmas, it’s easy to think about familiar love, but people tend to forget romance. Love Actually, directed by Richard Curtis, tries to remind the audience that there is always time to find true love, even amidst the chaos of the holidays. The film made $245,203,167.

6/10 The Polar Express Got A Record Guinness

$315,249,768

When a peculiar train on its way to the North Pole stops to pick up a group of kids, those who have stopped believing in Santa realize they were wrong. With the voices of Tom Hanks, Nona Gaye, and Peter Scolari, The Polar Express is based on the 1985 book by Chris Van Allsburg.

A beautiful adventure, The Polar Express made it in history as the first all-digital capture film. Although people often joke about the uncanny valley nature of its characters, this film is a rich story that focuses on reminding the audience that Christmas is all about believing. It earned $315,249,768 at the box office.

5/10 A Christmas Carol Is Disney’s Third Adaptation Of This Tale

$325,286,646

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, A Christmas Carol is a 2009 Disney take on Charles Dickens’s novel. The film, which was animated through motion capture, sees grouchy Ebenezer Scrooge as he reflects on the true Christmas spirit with the help of the Ghosts of Christmas.

Easily one of the best adaptations of A Christmas Carol, this film has the emotional range of actors like Jim Carrey, Gary Oldman, and Colin Firth. If anything, it was a bit criticized for not taking advantage of Carrey’s knack for humor. However, audiences still loved it, and it earned $325,286,646 at the box office.

4/10 It’s Impossible Not To Love How The Grinch Stole Christmas

$345,823,032

Based on Dr. Seuss’s book, How the Grinch Stole Christmas explores the uncommon friendship between Cindy Lou, a smart and empathic six-year-old from Whoville, and the Grinch, a misanthropic Hermit living in Mount Crumpit. Although Cindy tries to save the Grinch from himself, the creature chooses to ruin Christmas for Whoville as revenge for being bullied.

Jim Carrey’s work in How the Grinch Stole Christmas is flawless, but he isn’t the only cast member that makes this movie a great experience. From Taylor Momsen to Christine Baranski, this film’s cast doesn’t take itself seriously, which makes it incredibly fun, while also treating the audience to great performances. No wonder it earned $345,823,032 at the box office.

3/10 Home Alone 2: Lost in New York Is A Great Sequel

$358,994,850

While his family travels to Florida for Christmas, Kevin McAllister faces the Wet Bandits for a second time. Now in New York after boarding the wrong flight, Kevin uses his genius to stop Marv and Harry from robbing a toy store owned by Mr. Duncan, a kind man who plans to donate his profit to a children’s hospital.

Sequels are rarely better than the original film, but Home Alone 2 still delivers. Following the same formula as the first movie, this movie guarantees fun for the whole family. Its healthy humor is unarguably ageless, so the whole family can watch it without a problem. Its total gross was $358,994,850.

2/10 Home Alone Will Forever Be A Christmas Must-Watch

$476,684,675

A 90s classic, Home Alone tells the story of Kevin McAllister (Macaulay Culkin), a witty kid who protects his house from two burglars after his family leaves him behind during a trip to Paris for the Holidays. This film, directed by Chris Columbus, was the second-highest-grossing film of 1990, only surpassed by Ghost.

Home Alone‘s sense of humor is healthy enough for the whole family to enjoy. Even though it has aged poorly in certain aspects, like all 90s films, it has some of the most iconic moments in cinema. This film is the second-highest-grossing Christmas film ever. It earned $476,684,675.

1/10 The Grinch Reimagined This Famous Story

$512,858,819

In The Grinch, Cindy Lou tries to trap Santa in order to ask him to help her mother. Instead, she catches the Grinch, who is trying to ruin Whoville’s tree-lighting ceremony. Meeting Cindy Lou puts the Grinch on the path to becoming a better person until he actually accepts the Who as his friends.

With the voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, and Kenan Thompson, The Grinch is an animated version of this Dr. Seuss tale. If previous versions of this story weren’t kid-friendly enough, this film made it possible for kids of all ages to enjoy. With $512,858,819, it is the highest-grossing Christmas film of all time.

