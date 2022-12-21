10 Missed Opportunities In Netflix’s Wednesday

The premiere of Wednesday on Netflix has added a new successful show for this streaming service in 2022. Starring Jenna Ortega, the series follows the Addams’ older daughter as she solves a series of mysterious murders taking place close to her high school. Of course, fans are ecstatic, especially long-standing fans. However, they also feel like the series missed certain chances.





From possible subplots that would’ve made a great fit in the series to a lack of references to previous projects of The Addams Familyfranchise, the Netflix series could have the benefit of including certain things. Hopefully, Netflix will keep them in mind for the next season.

10/10 The Love Triangle Was Lazy Writing

One of the main plots of Wednesday involves Wednesday’s romance with Tyler Galpin, a normie from Jericho who works at the coffee shop. At the same time, Xavier Thorpe, a young man from her school, tries to approach her with romantic intentions. For a moment in the series, there’s an obvious rivalry between Tyler and Xavier regarding Wednesday.

For such an iconic and no-nonsense character like Wednesday to end up in the middle of an immature love triangle is particularly out of character. Besides, this kind of subplot has been used ad nauseam in teenage television. So Wednesday should’ve stayed away from it.

9/10 Cousin Itt Deserved More Than A Reference

Cousin Itt is unarguably one of the most iconic characters in The Addams Family. A small, furry blonde being with a 320 IQ, he never spoke English. Instead, he used shrilly gibberish, which other Addams always understood. Created by Charles Addams, Cousin Itt was always a supporting character, but that never lessened his popularity.

Given how much fans like Cousin Itt, it was pretty disappointing not to see him in Wednesday. The show included Morticia, Gomez, Uncle Fester, and even Lurch, but Cousin Itt only had a cameo in a painting at Nevermore Academy named Ignatius Itt.

8/10 Bianca Was Widely Ignored As A Character

In the first episode, “Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe,” Enid introduces Wednesday to the social hierarchy of Nevermore Academy. One of the most important characters is Bianca (Joy Sunday), the school’s Queen Bee and a siren with whom Wednesday has a small rivalry in the beginning.

As the series moves forward, it becomes obvious that Bianca is going through stuff of her own, with her mother blackmailing her for secrets from her past. This sets up a possible arc for season two, but considering how often Netflix cancels its series, it would’ve been better to have Bianca develop in the first season.

7/10 Fans Would’ve Love To See More Of The Addams Family

Obviously, Wednesday primarily focuses on the Addams family’s teenage daughter. However, it also introduces new versions of other family members. Catherine Zeta-Jones portrays Morticia, and Luis Guzman plays Gomez. Of course, they both do a fantastic job at their roles.

Unfortunately, they are guest characters at best. Although part of the mystery of the first half of the season involves Gomez and Morticia’s past as teenagers in Nevermore, Zeta-Jones and Guzman appear in only two episodes. Fans would’ve loved to see more of the whole Addams family.

6/10 Morticia & Wednesday Should’ve Had A Nice Relationship

A great deal of Wednesday revolves around Wednesday and Morticia’s estranged relationship. Wednesday doesn’t want to follow in Morticia’s steps, but Morticia isn’t sure how to approach her daughter beyond her own teenage experiences. This makes for several bitter interactions.

The whole dynamic between the two female Addams makes no sense when considering that The Addams Family is a satire of “normie” homes. In the same way that Gomez idolizes Morticia – contrary to the “old ball and chain” humor from earlier decades – Morticia and Wednesday should have a great relationship.

5/10 Larissa Weems Was Perfect For A Second Season

British actress Gwendoline Christie has been making waves for the last ten years. From her role as Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones to Lucifer in Sandman, she has established herself as a fan favorite. Now, with her role as the stern but fair headmaster Larissa Weems, she keeps gaining popularity.

Unfortunately for her fans, the series finale sees Weems die poisoned by Thornhill. Viewers who expect the second season of Wednesday are particularly hurt by this, as they were ready to see Weems and Wednesday team up after the rocky start of their relationship.

4/10 Pugsley & Wednesday Dynamic Was Too Wholesome

Like in the previous Family Addams, Wednesday has a small brother, Pugsley. In the series’ first episode, she gets in trouble for protecting him from other bullies. Unfortunately, when Wednesday changes schools, Pugsley is left behind. Eventually, Wednesday meets Eugene, who clearly reminds him of her brother.

Eugene is a great character, so fans loved his interactions with Wednesday. However, they also see it as a missed chance not to have Pugsley around at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday and Pugsley’s dynamic has always been strange but wholesome — she protects him just as much as she uses him for archery practice. However, their siblinghood was definitely missing from the show.

3/10 Tyler’s Reveal Was Widely Undeveloped

After a whole season of red herrings and misdirections, “A Murder of Woes” finally revealed that Tyler Galpin wasn’t just Wednesday’s love interest on the show. He was also the Hyde, thanks to her mother’s outcast heritage. This came as quite a surprise, especially considering that his backstory was barely developed.

By the series’ eighth episode, audiences know little about him. He has issues with his dad and goes to the psychologist due to his mother’s death, but that’s pretty much it. Besides, the reveal happens only after Wednesday kisses him. It feels quite anticlimactic that the answers just fall on her lap after weeks of investigating.

2/10 Wednesday’s Time In A Normal High School Would’ve Interesting To See

Surely, after Wednesday, Nevermore Academy has become a key location in the Addams Family lore. Its social hierarchy, full of teenage versions of mythical creatures and mysterious societies, has charmed all viewers. Regardless, some fans admit it was disappointing to learn that Wednesday wouldn’t go to a “normie” school for the show.

Those who remember Addams Family Values were ready to have the Family Addams spook some naive townies. This would’ve been hilarious. Instead, Wednesday ended up in a school just as odd as herself. The audience learned to love Nevermore, but it was a significant change from the original material.

1/10 Wednesday & Enid Had Great Chemistry For A Queer Romance

When Wednesday first arrived at Ophelia Hall in Nevermore Academy, fans met her new roommate, Enid. A cheerful but insecure werewolf who hasn’t “wolfed out” yet. While Enid and Wednesday couldn’t be more different, they end up striking an uncommon friendship. Eventually, Enid, as a werewolf, saves Wednesday from Tyler’s claws.

While they have a great friendship, fans couldn’t help noticing that Enid and Wednesday have great romantic chemistry. The “opposites attract” vibe of the two characters combined with Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers’s constant playful flirtatious interactions on social media have fans shipping them hard. Wednesday should have made them a couple, but they keep straying far from queer main characters.

