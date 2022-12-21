10 Things We Know About Yellowstone’s Underground Lava Flow

Just beneath the crust of Yellowstone National Park, there are pools of bubbling and boiling magma. The stunning reserve has a rich history of volcanic activity, which continues to be as fascinating as it is terrifying.





Encompassing 3,472 square miles and stretching across three states, Yellowstone is renowned for its incredible wildlife and boiling water attractions. Beneath its beautiful surface, however, lie chambers of molten rock. These pools build up pressure, spreading fear of an impending eruption.

Scientific studies have been undertaken to examine the likelihood of a volcanic eruption at Yellowstone occurring soon. Here are ten things we have learned about the sanctuary’s subterranean lava flows.

10/10 Magma Is Just Below Your Feet

At Yellowstone, visitors are never far away from boiling temperatures. Much of the park is situated in a massive volcanic caldera (a hollowed-out crater resulting from a volcanic eruption).

The forces that shaped the region continue to impact its landscape. Magma (molten rock beneath the Earth’s crust) flows just beneath guests’ feet. In some areas, liquefied stone oozes just 2-5 miles below the surface. The heat from this volcanic activity fuels many of the refuge’s thermal features, such as its geysers and hot springs (including the famous Old Faithful).

9/10 Yellowstone Is A Supervolcano

Yellowstone may be the largest active volcano on Earth. Referred to as a supervolcano by scientists, Yellowstone has experienced at least two eruptions that created more than 250 cubic miles of debris. These cataclysmic events spewed volcanic ash into the air, triggered earthquakes, and changed the surrounding landscape forever.

However, these incidents have not appeased the restless giant. The supervolcano continues to threaten its looming danger by releasing pressure through powerful geyser blasts. Dormant for now, Yellowstone is still very much alive and kicking.

8/10 Yellowstone Has Erupted Before

About 16.5 million years ago, a period of intense volcanism reshaped the Great American West. This reshaped the Yellowstone region and deposited multiple calderas across its area.

Another eruption occurred about 2.1 million years ago. Blanketing 5,790 square miles with ash, this blast is documented as one of the largest in human history.

The most recent massive eruption took place around 631,000 years ago and formed the current Yellowstone caldera.

Since these monumental changes to the region, Yellowstone has continued to host smaller eruptions. Around 80 have occurred, demonstrating the supervolcano’s unstoppable impact on reshaping the valley.

7/10 How A Lava Flow Forms

Lava forms when magma builds up pressure beneath the Earth’s crust and causes the molten rock to be released. Lava flows are streams that ooze from the eruption vents. Made up of boiling basalt, the flows are typically slow enough to be outrun. However, their extreme heat and size often make them unstoppable.

As the lava comes into contact with the air, it cools and hardens. The result is often a slab of rock that appears to drip across the land.

6/10 Where To See Volcanic Flows In Yellowstone

There are plenty of places in Yellowstone to see remnants of its volcanic flows. The national reserve provides plenty of routes to see the unique rock formations produced by the lava flows.

5/10 The Volcano Causes Earthquakes

Yellowstone has been a hotbed of seismic activity for millions of years. Located along multiple fault lines, the park frequently records earthquakes. Around 1,500 to 2,500 earthquakes occur annually at the sanctuary. Although most are too small to be felt, a few can be sensed by people in the area each year.

These are caused by tectonic shifting and magma movement below Yellowstone Park. These rumblings illustrate the power of the refuge’s supervolcano.

4/10 How Is The Volcano Being Monitored

Yellowstone’s activity has prompted scientists to monitor it for potential signs of an eruption. The Yellowstone Volcano Observatory and U.S. Geological Survey closely watch earthquake readings, gas emissions, and magma measurements to see the likelihood of an eruption.

In 2022, a team of researchers passed sound waves into Yellowstone’s volcanic belly. They discovered that the magma reservoir was much larger than anticipated and had the potential to trigger eruptions.

3/10 Yellowstone Will Erupt Again

Yellowstone has been an active volcano for millions of years. Visitors who want to see a dormant volcano should visit the nearby Sunset Crater Volcano or Mount Hood. However, the danger that is inherent in Yellowstone is exactly what draws so many guests in. The ongoing earthquakes, thermal waters, and expanding magma reserves show that another eruption is always lurking. The colorful rocks and dancing waters that result from the volcanic activity are as gorgeous as they are foreboding.

2/10 It (Probably) Won’t Erupt Soon

Despite the dark predictions, there likely isn’t much danger of an eruption happening soon. Volcanic eruptions are unpredictable. Despite rumors that the volcano is overdue for an explosion, there is little evidence that another event is on the horizon.

Even if an eruption does occur soon, the likelihood of there being another massive catastrophe is relatively low. Once a volcano has an outburst like Yellowstone did thousands of years ago, it becomes significantly less likely for it to have one as large again.

1/10 What Is Being Done To Prepare For An Eruption

Although a big eruption is unlikely, the park caretakers continue to keep a watchful eye. It is routinely examined by geologists, and updates are posted for visitors to check.

Yellowstone is a truly monumental wonder. Visiting the site can bring guests into contact with nature like no other place. However, the sanctuary’s volcanic activity should be a pointed reminder that the park demands respect.