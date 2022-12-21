15 Of My Absolute Favorite Red Carpet Looks From Asian Celebs In

1.
Vanessa Hudgens at the Met Gala:
2.
Priyanka Chopra at Bulgari’s “Eden: The Garden of Wonders” event:
3.
Michelle Yeoh at the Met Gala:
4.
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party:
5.
Lana Condor at the Prabal Gurung fashion show during New York Fashion Week:
6.
Sandra Oh at the Emmys:
7.
Chrissy Teigen at the Grammys:
8.
Shay Mitchell during Milan Fashion Week:
9.
Mindy Kaling at the Academy Museum Gala:
10.
H.E.R. at the Grammys:
11.
Gemma Chan at the Cannes Film Festival:
12.
Constance Wu at the premiere of The Terminal List:
13.
Simone Ashley at the BAFTAs:
14.
Lucy Liu at Comic-Con:
15.
And finally, Olivia Rodrigo at the Met Gala:
The year is almost over, and we’re looking back on 2022. Check out more Best of 2022 from the year here!
Source link