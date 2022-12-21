Categories
Celebrities

15 Of My Absolute Favorite Red Carpet Looks From Asian Celebs In


1.

Vanessa Hudgens at the Met Gala:

2.

Priyanka Chopra at Bulgari’s “Eden: The Garden of Wonders” event:

3.

Michelle Yeoh at the Met Gala:

4.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party:

5.

Lana Condor at the Prabal Gurung fashion show during New York Fashion Week:

6.

Sandra Oh at the Emmys:

7.

Chrissy Teigen at the Grammys:

8.

Shay Mitchell during Milan Fashion Week:

9.

Mindy Kaling at the Academy Museum Gala:

10.

H.E.R. at the Grammys:

11.

Gemma Chan at the Cannes Film Festival:

12.

Constance Wu at the premiere of The Terminal List:

13.

Simone Ashley at the BAFTAs:

14.

Lucy Liu at Comic-Con:

15.

And finally, Olivia Rodrigo at the Met Gala:

The year is almost over, and we’re looking back on 2022. Check out more Best of 2022 from the year here!



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.