1923 family tree explains how Jack Dutton is related to John

The Yellowstone prequel 1923 has gone down a huge hit on Paramount Plus as it shines a new light on the Dutton family. Jacob (played by Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) took over the running of the ranch from their ancestors. Express.co.uk has all you need to know about how Jack Dutton (Darren Mann) is related to Yellowstone’s John (Kevin Costner).
How is Jack Dutton related to John Dutton?
Jack Dutton is the son of John Dutton Sr (James Badge Dale), and the great-nephew of Jacob Dutton.
In the show’s premiere, he was seen preparing for his wedding, which had to be postponed due to problems with the cattle.
He is a dedicated rancher who understands the importance of his family’s legacy.
Jack’s dad, John Dutton Sr, was featured in the prequel 1883 and was played by Audie Rick.
As for the rest of the 1923 family tree, Jacob Dutton is the great-great-uncle of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton.
Meanwhile, John’s great-great-grandfather was 1883’s James Dutton (Tim McGraw).
Viewers learned how Jacob and Cara took over the ranch after they discovered Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill) had died.
They took in James and Margaret’s children and raised them as their own.
1923 airs on Sundays and Mondays on Paramount Plus.
