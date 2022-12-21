33 TV Actors Who Gave Such Memorable Performances, They Were The

Personally, I don’t think you can talk about Christina Applegate’s work on Dead to Me without talking about Linda Cardellini as Judy. For this final season, Linda was given a lot of emotional storylines to carry, namely Judy’s cancer diagnosis. Navigating this story, on top of the usual Dead to Me chaos, couldn’t have been easy, but Linda does a phenomenal job. Christina and Linda are the perfect acting duo, and their chemistry felt almost like another main character throughout the whole series. For Season 3, Linda literally became Christina’s rock while filming, and it shows on screen. Similar to Christina, Linda’s work as Judy is some of her best acting to date, and I couldn’t watch a single episode without crying over Judy. I’m going to miss Linda in this role so much.