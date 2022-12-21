5 ways banks pushed deeper into the cloud in 2022

After years of proceeding cautiously on cloud computing, U.S. banks took to the technology in a big way in 2021 and 2022.
Cloud computing was on the list of the top five 2023 spending priorities for more than 40% of U.S. bank executives who responded to a Arizent/American Banker survey that was released last week. Eighty percent of respondents said they expect to have at least 20% of their computing in the cloud in 2023.
You could argue momentum gathered for this push to the cloud in the fall of 2021, when JPMorgan Chase announced it would use a cloud-based core banking system from Thought Machine for its retail bank and Wells Fargo said it would migrate many applications to Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.
Read on to find out about five cloud-computing initiatives at banks American Banker covered in 2022.
Source link