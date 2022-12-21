5 ways banks pushed deeper into the cloud in 2022

After years of proceeding cautiously on cloud computing, U.S. banks took to the technology in a big way in 2021 and 2022.

Cloud computing was on the list of the top five 2023 spending priorities for more than 40% of U.S. bank executives who responded to a Arizent/American Banker survey that was released last week. Eighty percent of respondents said they expect to have at least 20% of their computing in the cloud in 2023.

You could argue momentum gathered for this push to the cloud in the fall of 2021, when JPMorgan Chase announced it would use a cloud-based core banking system from Thought Machine for its retail bank and Wells Fargo said it would migrate many applications to Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud .

Read on to find out about five cloud-computing initiatives at banks American Banker covered in 2022.