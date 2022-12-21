61-year-old’s severe vitamin D deficiency left her bedridden

The factors contributing to vitamin deficiency are broad, but the main culprits are poor food choices and malabsorption of nutrients. Because vitamin D plays a central role in the health of the skeleton and skeletal muscles the body fares poorly with insufficient amounts. Researchers, therefore, encourage a higher index of suspicion of a patient presenting with muscle pain so that the condition can be correctly diagnosed.

One of the ongoing issues surrounding the diagnosis of vitamin deficiency is the dramatic presentation of symptoms.

The journal EMJ review, however, suggests a high index of suspicion in vulnerable patients should help circumvent this problem.

To highlight the broad spectrum of vitamin D deficiency symptoms, the health body presents three cases of severe myopathy in deficient patients.

The first of the articles presents a case scenario of a patient presenting with proximal myopathy and clinical confusion or other malignancies “that can lead to disastrous consequences”.

