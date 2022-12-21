90 Day Fiancé’s Debbie Shares New Relationship Update With Tony

After an explosive fight with Colt Johnson at the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All, Debbie Johnson gives a new update on her relationship with Tony.

Debbie Johnson from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise is still with Tony in Canada and wishing others happy holidays. The 70-year-old Las Vegas resident and the 69-year-old man paired up in 90 Day: The Single Life season 3. After concluding the season, the couple decided to continue their relationship. Over several months, the two have spent a lot of time together, hanging out and living in. Debbie has even brought her cats to her boyfriend’s home in Canada.

Recently, Debbie posted a life update on Instagram, revealing that she’s still with Tony in Canada. She posted a photo of the snowy weather outside her beau’s house with the caption, “Having so much fun decorating for Christmas.” Debbie stunned 90 Day Fiancé fans when she used the word “our” to describe Tony’s house and wrote, “It’s a winter wonderland at our house.” Debbie looked super happy to spend her first major snowy Christmas in Canada. She concluded her post by wishing everyone happy holidays.

90 Day Fiancé Fans Happy To See Debbie Johnson’s New Life

It seems Debbie has accepted Tony’s house as her own home. Many 90 Day Fiancé viewers are also overjoyed to see her enjoying her first Christmas not being a single mom. They showered her with sweet wishes. An Instagram user commented, “Debbie, we (your fans) love to see you happy and personally I aspire to have that level of happiness of my own someday,” and told the 90 Day Fiancé franchise alum to enjoy the snow. Another user wrote, “I am so happy for you and Tony just love life now don’t stress,” and asked Debbie how she liked the snowy weather in Canada. Someone else pitched a cool idea and added, “You can be on 90 day the other way now. MERRY CHRISTMAS.”

Fans are happy to see Debbie enjoying her best romantic years in decades. However, some 90 Day Fiancé viewers still feel that her relationship with Tony will end in disaster when all is said and done. According to some people, the 70-year-old reality star and her boyfriend may not have a major age difference, but their personalities do not match at all. Therefore, it might be hard for them to co-exist once the initial infatuation phase fades away. Some 90 Day Fiancé fans also feel that Tony’s dark past could also be an issue for him and Debbie in the future.

Still, it’s good that Debbie has turned her life around a year after meeting Tony. Since the passing of her husband, she has been single, deprived of love, and has only spent her time being a mother to Colt Johson. However, the last few years have been extremely hard for her as her son became more distant and involved in his personal relationships. Now Debbie has a good companion who has brought a big smile to her face. That’s why many 90 Day Fiancé fans are happy for her and wish her a happy life.

