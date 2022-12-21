A family of three and several pets escaped a structure fire that

NORTH ADAMS — A family escaped unharmed on Tuesday evening after a fire broke out at their North Adams apartment, according to city fire officials.

The fire was reported about 9:15 p.m. in a four-unit complex on Old State Street, according to Fire Chief Brent Lefebvre.

Only one unit was occupied, the chief said, and a man, woman and child were able to get out safely. Four dogs and several bunnies also got out safely; the fate of an unknown number of cats was not known.

The fire was caused by an improperly installed wood stove, the chief said.

Firefighters remained on the scene past 10:30 p.m. working to douse remaining hot spots in the attic of the structure, which Lefebvre said likely would be condemned.

The family was able to find shelter for the night, the chief said.

Northern Berkshire Ambulance also responded.