Absent Djokovic no problem for Dimitrov and Falcons in World

The Falcons edged a 36-33 victory over the Eagles in the World Tennis League as Grigor Dimitrov brushed aside Nick Kyrgios 7-6, 6-3 in the last match of the day.

Nevertheless, with 60 games won cumulatively over their two ties played so far, plus five bonus points, the Falcons stay top of the table.

It was due to be Novak Djokovic taking on the Australian, but the World Tennis League issued a statement shortly after the men’s singles match began, which read: “Djokovic announced he won’t be partaking in the WTL tonight due to not feeling 100% well enough to play. Team Falcons will continue to play v Team Eagles, and we look forward to Novak’s return to centre court.”

It meant that Dimitrov had to pull double duty, having earlier won the mixed doubles match with partner Aryna Sabalenka against Bianca Andreescu and Rohan Bopanna 2-6, 7-6, 10-7.

France’s in-form Caroline Garcia of the Eagles had also beaten Paula Badosa with some ease, 6-4, 6-3.