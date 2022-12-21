AI In Big Pharma: The First Antibody Designed Using AI In The

Terry Baker (right) and Jiye Shi were appointed UCB Fellows for their contributions to the design of … [+] Bimekizumab Dr. Jiye Shi

From 2011 to 2016, the entire world was talking about IBM Watson and the potential of its knowledge graphs to transform drug discovery and healthcare. In 2014, when deep learning systems started outperforming humans in multiple tasks, the media began focusing on AI startups engaged in drug discovery. The best example of the media hype around a breakthrough in AI was DeepMind’s AlphaFold which placed first in the overall rankings of the 13th Critical Assessment of protein Structure Prediction (CASP) competition in 2018. Since 2018, not a day went by without media covering AlphaFold as the breakthrough that will significantly accelerate drug discovery. However, four years later, no AI-derived clinical-stage programs have emerged from AlphaFold.

The potential for AI and robotics to revolutionize the pharmaceutical industry is exciting, generates a lot of interest, and is fundamentally good. We need more attention to science and technology and drug discovery in particular. However, the large pharmaceutical companies doing spectacular work in machine learning and AI applications are often overlooked. And while companies like Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline put substantial efforts into promoting internal efforts in AI, other pharma companies quietly did the work. Industry insiders with a substantial market share in AI platforms used by pharmaceutical companies could easily rank the big pharmaceutical companies and name many cases where AI and machine learning were used to put novel medicines into clinical trials and even on the market. Unfortunately, as Forbes contributors, we can not publish such ratings, but we can cover individual success stories.

I am privileged to work with hundreds of brilliant scientists in the pharmaceutical industry, and many of them have success stories to tell. And while I hope to reveal more of these stories in the future, the individual scientists in big pharma are usually not allowed to speak on the record about their breakthroughs. One story I am able to share, which has not yet received coverage but is in the public domain, is that of scientist Dr. Jiye Shi, who is well known for his contributions to the field.

Dr. Shi is currently the Associate Vice President and Head of Computational Design and Automation Platforms at Eli Lilly and Company, where over the past year, he transformed and streamlined many previously disconnected drug discovery efforts and started a major results-oriented push into AI and robotics. Previously, he was the head of global Computer-Aided Drug Design (CADD) at UCB, a Belgium-based pharmaceutical company, which has a reputation for highest-class medicinal chemistry and is responsible for the discovery of some of my favorite drugs, including piracetam. I first met Dr. Shi in 2015 in Belgium, and he played a pivotal role in the story of Insilico Medicine, primarily focused on the applications of target discovery and aging research at the time. After my presentation, he carefully explained that what we were doing in AI was great, but we needed to expand into chemistry to work with big pharma at scale. “You are doing great work in deep learning,” he said in his characteristic voice that I will never forget, “but you need to go into chemistry to be great,” I responded that we had no intention of doing chemistry. But we discussed the various approaches, and Chemistry42, the industry’s first commercial generative AI platform, was born from these discussions. . It is worthwhile noting that UCB and Merck KGaA Darmstadt Germany were the first two companies to license Chemistry42 when it was first released in beta in 2020. They became the most active users and helped shape the platform.

In the summer of 2022, I met Dr. Shi again in San Diego. “You are doing great work in small molecule chemistry, but I think that you should definitely expand into the design of biologics,” he said. I responded that we had been working on a biologics platform for a while now. But we want to do something grand, not just replace a few amino acids like the other companies on the market. “most of the companies promoting themselves as AI-powered biologics designers are using very primitive ML,” I told Dr. Shi.

“You should go after grand projects, but there are also low-hanging fruits,” he told me. “You know, we have one of the antibodies designed using AI/ML in the clinic already. By the clinic, I mean it is approved and marketed,” Dr. Shi responded.

I was stunned. “Really?! I find it hard to believe. It takes a few years to get a drug through clinical trials. How is it possible?” I responded.

And Dr. Shi told me the story of Bimekizumab, the first-in-class monoclonal antibody designed to simultaneously target IL-17A and IL-17F targets, which was recently approved for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in Europe and is in clinical trials for other indications by UCB. In fact, the ML-designed drug was so good that it outperformed other approved drugs like Stelara and Cosentyx and is a potential goldmine for UCB.

Unlike the other bispecific antibodies that hit two targets through two different arms, each arm hitting one target, Bimekizumab has two identical arms and each arm hits both targets. In other words, if one arm is swapped to hit yet another target, the antibody can potentially hit three targets without going for a non-conventional antibody format, which may increase immunogenicity risk and manufacturing cost. Also, it may be further modified into an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC). The possibilities are vast. So one of the best dual-targeting antibodies designed using machine learning is already yielding substantial revenue and can be used as a platform for further drug discovery and development.

After checking the patents in the US and China, it is clear that the drug has been designed using advanced machine learning. The US patent now shows as abandoned now. But who cares about the tech once the drug is approved and on the market?

It’s not every day you learn that someone you know has a computationally-designed biologic approved and on the market. I asked Dr. Shi a few clarifying questions.

Interview with Dr. Jiye Shi

Alex: Today, you are one of the very few people in the industry who works in both small molecules and biologics in AI/ML and has approved drugs on the market. We see a lot of hype around AI/ML in the startup world, with AlphaFold making headlines every day but very rarely do we hear about the breakthroughs from Big Pharma. Why do you think this is?

Dr. Shi: Breakthroughs in AI/ML are fabulous and have already in many ways reshaped how we discover and design drug molecules. I certainly understand the excitement around AI/ML — I had the same excitement when I entered drug discovery two decades ago, envisioning how I could help revolutionize drug discovery right away with computational structural biology — and yes, I participated in early rounds of the CASP competition with appreciable outcome although that was no match to the success AlphaFold enjoys today. However, the 3D structure of the drug target, no matter how accurate it is, is useful but far from sufficient for discovering a drug candidate, letting alone putting the drug into patients hands. I am indebted to numerous colleagues and mentors, who over the years enlightened me to appreciate the multiple interdependent facets of drug discovery. To me, the real breakthroughs in drug discovery are when different minds come together to see something that we were not able to see individually. By “minds” I mean both human and AI/ML.

This is a long way of saying that drug discovery demands breakthroughs and contributions from many functions and many technologies. Big Pharma celebrates success when they put a new medicine in patients’ hands, and the success owes itself to many technologies, including AI/ML. Startup companies tend to, and rightfully so, focus on a smaller collection of technologies as their core competency. They need to communicate and share their core competency while building up their drug discovery portfolio through either internal research or external partnership.

Alex: I understand that Bimekizumab was UCB’s first computationally-designed monoclonal antibody – a potentially blockbuster therapeutic. Do you think that it is the first computationally-designed antibody in the industry or are you aware of other examples?

Dr. Shi: It depends on what you mean by ‘computationally-designed’. Computational design has long been applied to fine-tuning the characteristics of antibodies discovered through experimental screening. I have been a fan of the work of Bojana Popovic (Medimmune), Qing Chai (Eli Lilly and Company), Mark DePristo (BigHat Biosciences), and many other industrial practitioners who not only developed advanced computational methods to predict the potency and drug-like properties of antibodies but also put those methods to practice in drug discovery. I am sure many monoclonal antibodies approved in the past decade, and many more currently in clinical trials or early discovery, have benefited from computational approaches in various ways. What makes the Bimekizumab story unique is that computational design generated the exact final drug candidate and that the design was for dual-targeting rather than mono-targeting. To my knowledge, Bimekizumab is the first and only computationally designed dual-targeting antibody drug on the market.

Alex: What can you tell us about the process and the timeline behind the discovery of Bimekizumab?

Dr. Shi: Starting in 2008, the company tried to discover a dual-targeting antibody. The targets were IL17A and IL17F. Our biologists developed the hypothesis that we could achieve effective psoriasis clearance and even complete clearance of inflammation if we hit these two targets simultaneously with high potency. Over the course of 18 months, the team screened billions of antibodies experimentally. We found numerous antibodies that hit one target or the other but not both. Our structural biology colleagues determined the 3D structures, which revealed how the targets interacted with individual antibodies. We applied conventional structure-based design approaches, but none of the designs worked. There was no obvious path forward. We were ready to wrap up.

I’m glad we didn’t. We decided to try a machine learning algorithm that we just developed internally. The algorithm was based on two bold assumptions. One was conceived by my colleague Alastair Lawson: we can learn, from existing protein structure datasets, the rules of atomic interactions utilized by proteins to bind each other; such learnings can then be applied to computationally design antibodies potent against their targets. However, in 2009 we didn’t have enough structures of protein-protein complexes to enable sufficient learning. That’s when our second assumption came to the rescue: the atomic interactions utilized by any individual protein to maintain its own 3D shape are fundamentally no different from those utilized by two proteins to keep themselves together. In other words, intra-molecular interactions, which have far more abundant data, can be used to augment the inter-molecular interaction dataset for machine learning. We published this approach in our 2013 patent application.

We came up with 18 possibilities using this algorithm, with an IL17A-only antibody as the starting point, and conducted dozens of experiments instead of screening another billion antibodies. Based on the experimental data, we picked 5 mutations, combined them, achieved nearly 200x increase in IL17F binding, and, most importantly, maintained and even strengthened IL17A binding. The whole process took three months, and Bimekizumab was born. I want to pay tribute to my dear colleague and friend, Terry Baker, who was instrumental in both algorithm development and antibody design. He, unfortunately, passed away shortly before Bimekizumab was approved in Europe. Bimekizumab is part of his legacy serving patients in need. Terry was my hero.

Alex: This is a very interesting success story. But there is much more we can do with biologics using modern machine learning. What do you think are the grant challenges where AI can be helpful?

Dr. Shi: I think that the main grand challenge is making biologics safer and more accessible to patients.

Toxicity studies are first conducted in animals. Sometimes an antibody acts less potently in animals than in humans, which hinders our ability to detect early signs of human toxicity through animal studies. Ideally, we would like to have matching potency for humans and animal. This conceptually is similar to the Bimekizumab story, except that one target is a human protein and the other the analogous protein in the animal for toxicity study. In addition, our ability to design antibodies with better chemical and thermal stability, lower immunogenicity, and lower viscosity will also contribute to the safety and comfort of patients.

In terms of accessibility to patients, AI/ML can play a significant role in improving the efficiency of biologics manufacturing. Biologics are difficult and expensive to manufacture. By digitizing manufacturing operations and using advanced AI to learn, monitor, and optimize the process in real-time, we can significantly lower the cost of goods for biologics and pass on the savings to our patients.

Alex: Your story of the ML-designed antibody is very impressive. I did not know that UCB had this capability. In your opinion, what is the future of AI-powered antibody discovery?

Dr. Shi: I don’t think antibody discovery is a solved problem yet. There is still plenty of space to innovate. My belief is by combining AI with fast data generation in biologics, we can raise the bar for biologics outcomes in patients. Looking further into the future, I don’t see AI-powered antibody drug discovery nor AI-powered small molecule drug discovery; I see AI-powered drug discovery, modality agnostic. That is, we use all modalities, for example, small molecules, biologics, DNA/RNA in concert to advance our ability to understand and modulate disease biology; we then choose the best modality, or the best combination of modalities (e.g., Antibody-Drug Conjugates), to deliver maximum therapeutic benefit to patients.

Alex: I understand that you can not disclose much about your current job; however, you are now at the helm of computational sciences and robotics at a top-tier pharma company which is strengthening this area. Can you tell us anything about your plans and ambitions?

Dr. Shi: I believe that more data-driven design, less serendipity, is key towards higher productivity in drug discovery. Central to the data-driven design principle is our ability to test our designs and learn from them in an agile fashion. Therefore I always look at drug design from a systems perspective – creating more intelligent designs is just one piece of the puzzle. Equally important is the pace of learning, which depends on how quickly we can turn the designs into real molecules, how quickly we can test the molecules in various assays, how relevant the assays are to the problems we are trying to solve, and how effective we are at learning from the assay readouts. This is where AI/ML and robotics become increasingly more important and intertwined. I’m excited by the opportunity at my current job to experiment with both simultaneously.

