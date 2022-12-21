Akanda Corp.’s Chief Executive Officer On Paid Leave of Abse…

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–International medical cannabis platform company Akanda Corp. (“Akanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKAN) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Tej Virk has been on a paid leave of absence both administrative and personal since November 30, 2022, pending an independent investigation being conducted by Canmart Directors and counsel. During his leave, Mr. Virk is not expected to perform any responsibilities as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company or any responsibilities as an officer of any of the Company’s subsidiaries.

The Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Katie Field, one of the Company’s Directors, as an Executive Director. Together with the other Directors, Ms. Field will provide interim management and the Company will continue to serve its customers, employees, and shareholders.

About Akanda Corp.

Akanda is an international medical cannabis and wellness platform company seeking to help people lead better lives through improved access to high quality and affordable products. Akanda’s portfolio includes Holigen, a Portugal-based cultivator, manufacturer and distributor with a prized EU GMP certified indoor grow facility; CanMart, a UK-based fully licensed pharmaceutical importer and distributor which supplies pharmacies and clinics within the UK; and Bophelo Bioscience & Wellness, a GACP qualified cultivation campus in the Kingdom of Lesotho in Southern Africa. The Company’s seed-to-patient supply chain also includes partnerships with California-based Cookies, the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world; Cansativa Group, a leading importer and distributor of medical cannabis in Europe; and Cellen Life Sciences’ Leva Clinic, one of the first fully digital pain clinics in the UK.

