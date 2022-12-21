Alex Scott wows in tight black dress at Sports Personality of the

Alex Scott, 38, stunned in a tight fitted black halterneck dress as she walked the red carpet in Manchester at the Sports Personality Of The Year Awards.
The BBC presenter showed off her gym-honed figure as she posed from all angles, waving her hands around on the red carpet.
The dress featured a gold rhinestone halterneck, with Alex carrying on the gold theme as she accessorised with a subtle gold hoop and sparkly gold heels.
She went for a bronzed makeup look and a smokey-eye, showing off her flawless complexion.
Alex posed for pictures alongside fellow presenters: Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan and Clare Balding.
