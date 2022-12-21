American public ‘tiring’ of Harry and Meghan after Netflix series

The American public is becoming bored of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “narrative” surrounding their exit from the Royal Family and the subsequent fallout. In their six-episode Netflix series released earlier this month, the Sussexes make a number of dramatic revelations and statements only reinforcing the breakdown in their relationship with the Royal Family.
This is by no means the first time Harry and Meghan have spoken in damning terms about their time as a couple within the institution, but a royal expert says the American audience is losing interest in what the Sussexes have to say.
Sandro Monetti, a journalist working in the US, tells Express.co.uk that, despite Harry and Meghan’s criticism, many in the US still hold the Royal Family in high esteem.
He said: “I think the days are long gone where anyone holds the Royal Family up as a paragon of virtue, that’s for sure. This dirty glimpse behind the Palace doors has tarnished that image even more, but it isn’t going to break it.
“There is still, despite how many word bombs Harry and Meghan lob across the ocean, a lot of affection for the institution in the US and I feel it.
At one stage, Harry and Meghan said they wanted an apology from the Royal Family. The Duke of Sussex also claimed that Prince William “screamed” at him while discussing Meghan’s future.
As Mr Monetti points out, fractures in the Royal Family may only worsen in the coming weeks as Harry prepares to release his new book ‘Spare’ on January 10.
It has been reported that senior royals are concerned about what Harry could say or reveal in the long-awaited memoir. The Duke is also expected to sit down for an interview with ITV to promote the book before its release.
The 416-page book was ghost-written by J.R. Moehringer, an American author. It was initially going to be published in the autumn but was delayed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Source link