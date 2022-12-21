American public ‘tiring’ of Harry and Meghan after Netflix series

The American public is becoming bored of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “narrative” surrounding their exit from the Royal Family and the subsequent fallout. In their six-episode Netflix series released earlier this month, the Sussexes make a number of dramatic revelations and statements only reinforcing the breakdown in their relationship with the Royal Family.

This is by no means the first time Harry and Meghan have spoken in damning terms about their time as a couple within the institution, but a royal expert says the American audience is losing interest in what the Sussexes have to say.

Sandro Monetti, a journalist working in the US, tells Express.co.uk that, despite Harry and Meghan’s criticism, many in the US still hold the Royal Family in high esteem.

He said: “I think the days are long gone where anyone holds the Royal Family up as a paragon of virtue, that’s for sure. This dirty glimpse behind the Palace doors has tarnished that image even more, but it isn’t going to break it.

“There is still, despite how many word bombs Harry and Meghan lob across the ocean, a lot of affection for the institution in the US and I feel it.