Apple could cancel or postpone the release of its upcoming iPhone

Despite being an affordable option, Apple could end up canceling or postponing the release of its upcoming iPhone SE 4, slated for 2024.

While some might argue that Apple’s smartphone lineup is bloated, others might say that Apple has an iPhone for any budget. For the most part, it’s true, while iPhones used to cost an arm and leg, now, you can get one for $430 brand new. Granted this model won’t be the most modern looking, but the iPhone SE 3 is priced right and feature packed.





According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, due to historically poor sales of lower model iPhones, Apple could be looking to delay or cancel the release of its upcoming iPhone SE 3 successor, which was slated to arrive sometimes in 2024. He also states that there are also concerns with the potential higher production and selling cost of the upcoming model, since it will feature a design change that will utilize a full-screen design.

While the aforementioned points are the primary reasons, Apple could also be looking to reduce its investment in new projects in order to combat the uncertain economic conditions for the upcoming year. In this same vein, we reported yesterday that Apple will reportedly minimize its computer lineup, abandoning plans to create an ultra high-end “Extreme” model of its upcoming Mac Pro.

Although Kuo has relatively good track record, we are still quite a way out from 2024, so there is always the chance that things could change. But one thing to note is that we have already seen this once before. Apple took a gamble and produced a smaller high-end iPhone with its iPhone Mini 12 and iPhone Mini 13. But, due to lackluster sales, the company killed off the series just after two years

While smaller phones are cute and more pocket friendly, the market shows that there really isn’t a high demand for such products. Even at a lower cost, there might not be any room in this world for another iPhone SE.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo (Twitter)