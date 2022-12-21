Apple to launch first AR headset in 2023

Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley discusses Apple’s focus on augmented and virtual reality.

Video Transcript

SEANA SMITH: 2022 has been a tumultuous year for tech. Now the tech-heavy NASDAQ falling about 30% year to date. A slew of layoffs from companies, including Meta, Twitter, Salesforce, all worrying investors. Even Amazon and Apple have slumped this year. Amazon is down nearly 50%, while Apple shares have slid almost 25%. Each of these companies, though, have their own ideas on how to turn it around next year.

And here to break that down, we have our two tech reporters, Dan Howley and Allie Garfinkle. Great to have both of you. Lots to get into here, but Dan, let me start with you, just in terms of one of the hot topics that we have talked about time and time again has been the Metaverse. What can we expect there in terms of maybe more excitement? Because I think largely, it’s been a bit of a disappointment this year.

DAN HOWLEY: It’s a big, fat–

SEANA SMITH: Maybe I’m being unfair.

DAN HOWLEY: No, it’s a big, fat goose egg so far. That’s the way I feel as well. But the excitement comes likely from Apple announcing their new headset in 2023. We’re expecting them to drop that at some point in the second half of the year. This is supposed to be one of the most advanced headsets that will launch. It’s going to have an array of cameras, one of the best displays that’s been available. And it should blow away the likes of Meta’s Oculus 2, as well as Sony’s upcoming PlayStation VR2.

So this is going to be one of the big announcements that we should see. And if anything, they’re not so much leaning into the Metaverse idea as the idea of AR and VR. You won’t hear Tim Cook most likely utter the word “Metaverse” at any point. They’re trying to make it separate from that idea of legless avatars running around in this virtual world that Mark Zuckerberg has set up.

But I do think that for Apple, this does represent an opportunity, as well as a risk. The opportunity being, look, they have another product that could be another flagship, alongside the iPhone, something they’ve been trying to accomplish for years. Everything right now is complimentary to the iPhone, for the most part. They do have this opportunity available to them. It could be a new kind of computing. That’s what the boosters say.

The flip side, though, is, it continues to be uninteresting to consumers. And we don’t see a good number of sales out of it. Pricing for this, according to Bloomberg, is going to be somewhere around the $3,000 range. So it’s not going to be for everyone. It’s certainly more than a PS5. But, you know, it could do Apple some good if it can get into the space, yeah.