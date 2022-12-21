Argentina fans ‘classless’ and ‘a disgrace’ for Kylian Mbappe





Argentina fans have been branded as “classless” and “a disgrace” after one supporter was filmed celebrating his country’s World Cup success while holding aloft what appeared to be an effigy of Kylian Mbappe in a body bag. Mbappe scored a hat-trick for France against the South Americans in the Qatar final on Sunday before slotting in a penalty during the shootout that settled the match. But his endeavours weren’t enough to prevent Argentina from winning their first World Cup in 36 years.

Argentina looked as though they would endure a nightmare World Cup after being condemned to a 2-1 defeat by Saudi Arabia in their opening group game in the Middle East. But Lionel Scaloni's team dusted themselves down to secure their safe passage to the knockout stages after victories over Mexico and Poland. The three-time world champions saw off Australia in the last 16, before getting the better of the Netherlands after a penalty shootout in the quarter-finals. A 3-0 thrashing of Croatia followed in the semi-finals as they booked their place in the final for the second time in eight years. The South Americans raced to a 2-0 first half lead against Les Bleus in the showpiece event courtesy of strikes from Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria. But the European team hit back late on as Mbappe grabbed a quickfire brace to take the match into extra time.

Messi and Mbappe exchanged goals during the added period, before Argentina held their nerve in the shootout to back-up their 1978 and 1986 triumphs. And supporters of the champions have been in party mode ever since, with fans revelling in their success in their homeland for days. But some celebrations appear to have crossed the line. One video from Buenos Aires, which was picked up by Get French Football News, shows an Argentina fan sitting on the shoulders of a friend while waving his right arm in the air. And in his left hand he has the apparent effigy attached to a stick, with a sign across the front of it clearly displaying Mbappe's name.

“Classless at every turn,” wrote @atjamestweets on Twitter as he reacted to the video. And @muhammada_07 added: “What a disgrace.” Mbappe was the top scorer at the World Cup after finding the back of the net eight times. And he became only the second player in history, after Sir Geoff Hurst, to score a hat-trick in the final. But the 24-year-old Paris Saint-Germain star could now be quite alarmed by the animosity shown towards him by some Argentina fans.