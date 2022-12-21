Ashley Darby Nails Holiday Party Style in a Jaw-Dropping Green

Ashley Darby is slaying the holiday season with a sizzling-hot look that even has Santa wanting to put her on the naughty list.

On December 18, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member took to social media to share a photo (taken by Vernon S. Davis) from a recent holiday party she attended. Ashley looked gorgeous in a strapless green silky dress featuring an embellished corset and a thigh-high slit. She finished the look with sparkling open-toe-shoes and drop earrings.

“This is the most transformative year of my life, and that’s saying a great deal for these 34 years under my belt,” Ashley wrote as the caption. “Thank you to the incredible people who love, support, and help me – my love for you is endless. Merry Christmas babes.”

As for Ashley’s glam, it was flawlessly done by Makeup Machine and Encore by Corey. The RHOP mom paired her green dress with a pink eye and nude lip while wearing her honey-blonde hair in long curls.

Ashley wasn’t the only one to step out in style for the holiday gala. Her two sons, Dean and Dylan, accompanied their mom wearing matching black tuxedos and green bow ties. Last month, the Darby’s kicked off the holiday season by decking the halls of their home.

