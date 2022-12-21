BBC viewers ‘switch off’ Sports Personality Of the Year

“Welcome back to our incredible audience.”

“Tonight, we will be finding out who will take this famous trophy,” Clare said before adding: “As well as celebrating our Team and Coach of the Year, Young Sports Personality, World Sports Star and Unsung Hero.

“We will also be giving out our very special Lifetime Achievement and Helen Rollason awards.”

Alex concluded: “Yes we sure will, but wherever you’re watching from tonight we want to hear from you.

“Please get involved on the hashtag SPOTY as we build towards crowning our BBC Sports Personality of the Year.”