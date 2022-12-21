Beatles’ “Rubber Soul”: Best Remixes (As We Await the Official

*
The technology now exists — it’s called “de-mixing” and was developed just in the last few years — to distinguish and separate instruments and voices that are on a single track. This will be vital for remixing earlier Beatles albums that were recorded using four tracks (1964-1966) or two (first two albums in 1963), in order to create satisfying “full” and “spacious” remixes.
I can’t wait. But until that happens, we have to make do with what we have, and I will suggest 14 stereo tracks of Rubber Soul, remixed by Beatles fans (and in three cases, on current “official” albums) in what I believe is the best sound currently available. It took some work and searching to do, but I have saved you the trouble if you want to hear this album without the widely separated, annoying left vs. right speaker characteristics that the “standard” remaster from 2009 is “notorious” for. It sounds great.
You have to know a few “tricks” and “secrets” to do it, but I’ll walk you through that. Nothing is illegal or unethical (or too technical to figure out). The tracks from YouTube or Clyp or Google are already “out there” for anyone to listen to. No one’s making any money doing this. They simply enjoy producing new remixes (and I have great fun finding and collecting them).
All Beatles fans will go buy the official (Beatles-sanctioned / EMI) Rubber Soul remix when it comes out, just as they are now doing with Revolver (and as I did). We simply can’t resist doing so. So no royalties are being lost by The Beatles (or their surviving spouses and children), for sure.
I listen to Day Tripper and We Can Work it Out with this album because they were recorded during the same time period.
1) Tracks from existing albums can either be “ripped” from a CD (look that up, to learn how to do it if you don’t know how) or purchased individually online at Amazon, etc. (they usually cost a little over a dollar). But I have provided YouTube links for all of those.
Anything I can do, you can do, because I’m only moderately “computer savvy.” Collect, rip, download, burn to CD (or just listen to individual files on your computer or cell phone, etc.), and enjoy! You’ll love it. “A splendid time is guaranteed for all.”
Photo credit: cover of the album Rubber Soul by The Beatles. The cover art copyright is believed to belong to the label, Parlophone/EMI, or the graphic artist(s), Robert Freeman/David Julian Beard. [Wikipedia / qualifies as fair use under the copyright law of the United States]
Summary: I provide Beatles fans with free links to what I believe are the best-sounding remixes currently available of the songs from their 1965 “Rubber Soul” album. Enjoy!