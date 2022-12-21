Beatrice ‘gave Harry and Meghan the nod to film at Queen’s cottage’





Princess Beatrice gave permission to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to film inside the late Queen’s outside Wendy house, it has been reported. The cottage, which was gifted to Queen Elizabeth II when she was six, is named Y Bwthyn Bach and has stood close to Royal Lodge within Windsor Great Park since 1932.

The cottage was a sixth birthday present to Queen Elizbeth II for the people of Wales. It was intended as a symbol of the love of the Welsh people for the little Princess who, at that stage, never expected to become Queen and was designed by architect Edmund Willmott. In 2010, the late Queen gifted the cottage to Beatrice and the custodianship of the gift fell to Prince Andrew's eldest daughter. The 34-year-old, who is now mother to one-year-old daughter Sienna, oversaw a year-long renovation of the cottage.

Following the completion, Beatrice invited Andrew Marr inside for the BBC's The Diamond Queen in 2012. This was first time cameras had been allowed access. Since it was first gifted to the late monarch in 1932, the cottage has served as the official royal playhouse for generations since. The cottage, which is also known as 'The Little Cottage', came complete with electric lighting and running water.

It also boasts cutlery, utensils, and furniture. It measures at 22 feet wide and 15 feet high and has contains a living room, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom. During their childhood years, the then-Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret claimed the cottage as their favourite pastime and looked after it themselves. Beatrice has described the cottage as "the most glamorous Wendy house ever".

The filming, which Beatrice reportedly gave permission for, was for their bombshell six-part Netflix series, Harry and Meghan, which was released earlier this month. The couple signed a multi-million dollar deal with the streaming service in 2020, shortly after their royal exit. The series, which was released over two separate dates, is the first major project to be released as part of the lucrative deal.