Looking for the best Genshin Impact TCG decks? If you’ve been enjoying the new trading card game in Genshin Impact, here are the best decks to fit your playstyle, whether you’re playing against friends or NPCs.

This new mode in the free PC game is purely for fun, and luckily you won’t need to sink any primogems into the card game to win. Like the rest of the game, you probably have a preferred battle style and favourite elemental reactions. So, here are the best Genshin Impact TCG decks, but if you want to know more about the card game, our Genshin Impact TCG guide can help you out.

Best Genius Invokation decks

These are our picks for the best Genshin Impact TCG decks including characters, equipment, support, and event cards:

TCG Freeze deck

Main characters: Ayaka, Chongyun, Xingqiu

Ayaka, Chongyun, Xingqiu Equipment cards: x2 Kanten Senmyou Blessing

x2 Kanten Senmyou Blessing Support cards: x2 Paimon, Katheryne, x2 Liben, x2 Chang the Ninth, x2 Liu Su, Parametric Transformer, NRE, Jade Chamber

x2 Paimon, Katheryne, x2 Liben, x2 Chang the Ninth, x2 Liu Su, Parametric Transformer, NRE, Jade Chamber Event cards: x2 Strategise, x2 Changing Shifts, x2 The Bestest Travel Companion, Send Off, Starsigns, Leave it to Me, x2 Elemental Resonance: Shattering Ice, x2 Elemental Resonance: Woven Ice, x2 Minty Meat Rolls, Mondstadt Hash Brown

TCG Overload deck

Main characters: Xiangling, Keqing, Fischl

Xiangling, Keqing, Fischl Equipment cards: Thundering Penance, x2 Stellar Predator, x2 Exile’s Circlet, Thundering Fury, Crossfire, Sacrificial Sword

Thundering Penance, x2 Stellar Predator, x2 Exile’s Circlet, Thundering Fury, Crossfire, Sacrificial Sword Support cards: x2 Paimon, x2 Katheryne, Chang the Ninth, NRE, x2 Jade Chamber

x2 Paimon, x2 Katheryne, Chang the Ninth, NRE, x2 Jade Chamber Event cards: x2 Strategise, x2 The Bestest Travel Companion, x2 Starsigns, When the Crane Returned, Leave it to me, x2 Elemental Resonance: High Voltage, x2 Elemental Resonance: Woven Thunder, x2 Monstadt Hash Brown

TCG Melt deck

Main characters: Ayaka, Yoimiya, Fatui Pyro Agent

Ayaka, Yoimiya, Fatui Pyro Agent Equipment cards: x2 Gambler’s Earrings

x2 Gambler’s Earrings Support cards: x2 Paimon, x2 Liben, x2 Liu Su, x2 Parametric Transformer, x2 NRE

x2 Paimon, x2 Liben, x2 Liu Su, x2 Parametric Transformer, x2 NRE Event cards: Strategise, x2 Changing Shifts, Send Off, x2 Cal’s Arts, x2 Starsigns, x2 Leave it to Me, x2 Elemental Resonance: Woven Flames, Elemental Resonance Fervent Flames, x 2 Minty Meat Rolls, Lotus Flower Crisp, x2 Northern Smoked Chicken

These are the best Genshin Impact TCG decks currently in the one of the best PC games. If you want to know more about the latest update and best characters, here’s our Genshin Impact tier list and Genshin Impact codes for free primogems.