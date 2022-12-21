Beth Mead poses up a storm on crutches at Sports Personality of

Footballing legend Beth Mead, 25, arrived at the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year with her partner, Dutch footballer Vivianne Miedema, 26, on Wednesday night.

The couple both arrived on crutches after suffering injuries to their anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the last month.

Beth looked stylish in a dark green, satin suit which she paired with a black bralet and white trainers.

Vivianne opted for a similar style in a cream blazer with matching wide-leg trousers alongside her partner.

Beth is nominated for Sports Personality of the Year following England’s triumph at Euro 2022.