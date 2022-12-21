Blizzard Announces Big Holiday Sale for World of Warcraft,

Blizzard has announced its annual holiday sale, this time targeting World of Warcraft, Diablo, Starcraft, and Call of Duty players by offering a large discount on the vast majority of its recent games. Though it started off rather tumultuously, 2022 has been a year of great change for Blizzard Entertainment. The Xbox acquisition of Activision Blizzard was announced in January, causing a huge ripple across the video game industry, as the legal ramifications of this move by Microsoft are still being dealt with to this day by the Federal Trade Commission and other concerned parties.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

The marketing season for Diablo 4 has kicked off in full, as the highly-anticipated sequel eyes its June 6 release date. Overwatch 2 launched in early access to a controversial, but nonetheless popular reception, and Dragonflight is steadily establishing itself as the change in direction World of Warcraft sorely needed. While the reputation of Blizzard Entertainment will require several years to fix, excluding the extreme crunch of Diablo 4‘s development team, the impression from its fans seems to be that the company is making the right choices in tackling its workplace culture.

RELATED:World of Warcraft Holiday Sale Offers Huge Discounts on Discontinued Cosmetics

The discounts and offers that Blizzard Entertainment has in store for World of Warcraft players targets those who may be on the fence of coming back to the game. Buying a copy of Dragonflight will give customers a free month of subscription, and subscribed players can also enjoy a free Dragonflight trial until January 2. Many store mounts, pets, and bundles have a 50% to 60% discount, and players can buy the Heroic and Epic Upgrade for Wrath of the Lich King Classic at a 25% discount as well. Click here to see the deals.

However, the most attractive offers concern the Diablo games, as players can purchase Diablo 2: Resurrected for 67% off. Furthermore, the entire Prime Evil Collection is also enjoying a 67% discount – which includes Diablo 2: Resurrected, Diablo 3, Reaper of Souls, and Rise of the Necromancer. On the other hand, the Starcraft franchise offers a 50% discount on Starcraft: Remastered, and a 25% discount on Starcraft 2‘s Campaign Collection. While development support has all but ceased for Blizzard’s flagship strategy game, the recent acquisition sparks hope among its players that Microsoft would be willing to finance a Starcraft revival.

The holiday deal extends to Activision’s cornerstone franchise as well, offering players a chance to buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at 15% off. The first Modern Warfare reboot and Black Ops 4 can be purchased at a 67% discount, and Call of Duty: Vanguard has its original price halved until January 2. Though Overwatch 2 is free to play, fans can buy its Watchpoint Pack at 40% off that includes the Premium Battle Pass for Season 2 of Overwatch 2, a collection of epic and legendary skins, and 2000 Overwatch Coins.

MORE:The FTC Complaint About Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard Acquisition Ignores What Sony Already Does