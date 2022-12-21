Blizzard concerns alter holiday travel plans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Tis the season, the season for winter weather and holiday travel.

“We are leaving tomorrow morning for Fargo, North Dakota,” Marty Meyer said.

Many looking for an escape.

“We are supposed to be flying to Florida on Saturday if all goes well with the weather,” Deb Groebner said .

The incoming weather conditions have some holiday shoppers making last minute changes.

“I would rather drive in the snow then on Thursday when it is going to be blizzard conditions,” Meyer said.

For some they have family traveling to them.

“Yeah I have my daughter coming from Ankeny so hopefully they get there,” Larry Eichenberger said.

“Safe travels for everyone who is going to travel because it is not going to be very nice the next couple of days,” Meyer said.

While others are spending the next few days doing the last of their shopping.

“I will be doing last minute preparing. I did not do a whole lot up until now I have absolutely no Christmas presents,” Roxi Lang said.

“trying to get everything wrapped up because of the weather,” Koney Liferman said.

