Boris Becker Says Fellow Inmate Tried to Kill Him in U.K. Prison


Former tennis star Boris Becker spoke out about his serving eight months of a 2 1/2-year sentence in a United Kingdom prison—and made a stunning revelation.

Becker, a six-time Grand Slam champion, was found guilty of financial crimes in April and released last Thursday. He was subsequently deported to his native Germany.

In the first interview since his release, with German broadcaster Sat 1, Becker said he received death threats from a fellow inmate.

The 55-year-old Becker referred to the inmate in question only as “John,” and said the inmate had a problem with Becker being friends with Black inmates. Consequently, John threatened to hurt and sexually assault him.





