Brazil lawmakers approve $28bn increase in spending cap for Lula

Brazil has passed a constitutional amendment that raises a government spending cap by at least R$145bn (US$28bn), allowing leftwing president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to fulfil campaign pledges to provide extra funds for welfare and infrastructure.

The bill, approved by a supermajority of lawmakers in Brasília on Wednesday, will authorise a one-year override of a fiscal rule limiting increases in state expenditures.

A big chunk of the extra cash will bankroll Lula’s promise to maintain at R$600 (US$115) a monthly cash transfer called Bolsa Familia (“family allowance”), received by the poorest 20mn households.

Getting the law through was the first major political test for the incoming president, who will begin a historic third term at the helm of Latin America’s largest nation on January 1.

The 77-year-old former metalworker, who last governed between 2003-2010, has vowed to reverse a decline in living standards and eliminate hunger.

Yet the prospect of greater state largesse has concerned the business community, who fear it could lead to strains on Brazil’s public finances with domestic growth forecast to slow next year and clouds gathering over the global economy.

Sérgio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados, said the legislation “signals a very bad start” for the new government.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg of various expenses that may appear ahead. It starts with Bolsa Família, but there will be a lot of pressure to spend on education, health, public investment especially,” he said.

Brazilian stocks and the real have been hit by volatility since Lula won a narrow election victory over outgoing rightwing president Jair Bolsonaro at the end of October, while government borrowing costs have risen.

However, a concession forced upon the new administration in negotiations with congressional leaders offered some relief to financial markets in the past couple of days — its original plan to obtain a two-year waiver from Brazil’s constitutionally-enshrined “spending ceiling” was watered down to 12 months in the final version of the bill.

By restricting growth in the federal budget to the rate of inflation, the spending cap is regarded by investors as a pillar of the country’s fiscal credibility. Lula has criticised the cap and said it will be replaced by another measure.

The shorter exemption makes it likely that ministers will have to renegotiate another dispensation before the end of 2023 with Congress, where the coalition led by Lula’s Workers’ party lacks a governing majority.

Aline Contar, political analyst at Ágora Public Affairs said: “Even with the diluted text, it can be considered a political win for Lula, but the vote shows the necessity of support from the centre bloc of lawmakers.”

The Bolsa Familia stipend was temporarily raised by 50 per cent under Bolsonaro ahead of his failed re-election campaign, but it had been due to fall back again to R$400 in 2023.

Other elements in the new spending package include an additional R$150 for each child in families receiving the benefit and an increase in the minimum wage.

Lula received a boost this week after a supreme court judge determined the welfare programme could sit outside the cap on public spending. The passage of the legislation will give his government even more fiscal room for spending in other areas.

In addition to the R$145bn in extra spending that will be permitted as a result of the constitutional amendment, it also allows for as much as R$23bn in additional investments if tax receipts come in higher than expected.