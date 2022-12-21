Breaking News – “Luther: The Fallen Sun” – Coming to Netflix in

[12/21/22 – 09:03 AM]

AXS TV Continues Partnership with New Japan Pro-Wrestling for 2023, Premiering with Exclusive Coverage of Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Jan. 12 at 10 P.M. ET

The series gives viewers the best seat in the house to world-class New Japan Pro-Wrestling action every week, delivering one hour of exclusive content compiling the absolute best moments from the groundbreaking promotion’s most recent broadcasts.

[12/21/22 – 09:01 AM]

Mario Lopez and Ana Gasteyer Head to Pasadena for NBC’s Live Coverage of the 134th Rose Parade Presented by Honda on Monday Jan. 2

NBC is celebrating its 96th year broadcasting the Rose Parade, beginning on radio in 1927 and then televising the annual event beginning in 1954.

[12/21/22 – 08:03 AM]

Two New Specials Join the “Shock Docs Sundays” Line-Up with True Tales of Terror on Travel Channel and discovery+

First up in “Michigan Hell House,” premiering on Sunday, January 29, paranormal investigator Steve Shippy and psychic medium Cindy Kaza attempt to identify the evil that rocked a family and their home.

[12/21/22 – 08:01 AM]

“Luther: The Fallen Sun” – Coming to Netflix in March 2023

The streamer releases the first images from the upcoming film.

[12/21/22 – 07:22 AM]

Video: discovery+ Releases Official Trailer for Definitive Capitol Attack Documentary “January 6th”

Emmy and Peabody winning directors Gédéon and Jules Naudet examine January 6th from the unique perspective of the heroes, first responders, and survivors of the attack.

[12/21/22 – 06:01 AM]

Video: “FC Barcelona – A New Era” – Official Trailer – Coming Soon on Prime Video

The documentary series discovers the ins and outs of the last two years of the club seen from the perspective of the first team.

[12/21/22 – 01:01 AM]

Netflix Announces Two Danish Titles – The Series “The Nurse” and the Feature Film “A Beautiful Life” Will Launch on Netflix in 2023

“The Nurse” is a series based on the book by Kristian Corfixen about the true story of the Danish nurse who was convicted of attempted manslaughter of four patients at Nykøbing Falster Hospital.

[12/20/22 – 04:01 PM]

Video: “JUNG_E” – Official Teaser – Netflix

In a post-apocalyptic 22nd century, a researcher at an AI lab leads the effort to end a civil war by cloning the brain of a heroic soldier – her mother.

[12/20/22 – 03:49 PM]

ABC’s “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” Grows Its 3-Day Multiplatform Audience to 6.3 Million Viewers

The special also jumped to a 1.40 rating among Adults 18-49 after three days of cross-platform viewing, marking an increase of +77% over its initial Live+Same Day rating.

[12/20/22 – 02:13 PM]

AMC and AMC+ to Debut “All of Them Witches,” A Documentary Exploring the History of Witches, as a Companion Special to “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches”

The one-hour documentary will explore an alternate and authentic history told from the perspective of today’s most well-known, practicing witches, as well as scholars of history and anthropology.

[12/20/22 – 02:12 PM]

AMC Networks to Launch the Highly Anticipated “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” Across All Five of Its Linear Networks

BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and WE tv will join AMC and AMC+ for a world premiere event on Sunday, January 8 at 9:00/8:00c.

[12/20/22 – 02:01 PM]

Video: “Big Bet” – Official Trailer – Hulu

Having grown up under a criminal father and poverty, Cha Moosik tries all he can to survive.

[12/20/22 – 01:06 PM]

This January, Join ID for a Show-Stopping Night with Back-to-Back Premieres of “Death by Fame” and “The Playboy Murders”

Both series premiere on Monday, January 23 beginning at 9:00/8:00c.

[12/20/22 – 01:00 PM]

ABC News’ “Nightline” Ranks No. 1 Across All Key Target Demographics

Season to date, “Nightline” is growing compared to the same point last season in Total Viewers (+8% – 901,000 vs. 831,000) and Adults 18-49 (+3% – 157,000 vs. 152,000).